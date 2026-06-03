Iran accuses US and Gulf states as tensions escalate across the region
Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.
Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.
Ministry of Interior said visit visas that expire during the current period of instability will be prolonged for one month starting February 28, 2026
The advisory was issued shortly after President William Ruto strongly condemned the rising wave of attacks across the Middle East, warning that the spread of the conflict to more countries threatens global peace and stability.
More than 200 people have been killed since the attacks began, according to Iranian leaders, and at least 31 people were killed and 149 wounded in retaliatory strikes in Lebanon.
According to the U.S. Treasury, many of those designated were previously targeted by the United States in May 2024.