Probe launched into alleged financial irregularities as Hussein, Mariga tussle over FKF leadership

A probe has been launched into alleged financial and governance irregularities at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), setting the stage for a leadership tussle between embattled president Hussein Mohammed and newly installed acting president McDonald Mariga.

In a statement issued following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on April 25, 2026, the FKF faction led by Mariga said it had taken decisive action after uncovering “serious governance, financial, and constitutional violations.”

“These concerns include allegations of financial impropriety, loss of public funds, and breaches of procurement and financial management laws,” Mariga said.

The NEC announced that key officials had stepped aside to allow for independent investigations and a comprehensive forensic audit by relevant authorities.

The move effectively triggered a leadership shift within the federation, with Mariga assuming the role of acting president with immediate effect.

“To ensure continuity of operations, the NEC has mandated me to take up the role of Acting President, which mandate I have accepted and assumed with immediate effect,” Mariga said.

This is even as Hussein, in an earlier statement, insisted that the NEC meeting was illegally convened.

The federation confirmed that multiple oversight and regulatory bodies have already commenced investigations into the matter, signalling the seriousness of the allegations facing FKF.

These include the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), as well as continental and global football bodies, the Confederation of African Football and FIFA.

“We welcome these processes and respectfully urge the respective bodies to fast-track their inquiries to ensure timely accountability, preserve public confidence, and facilitate the swift restoration of integrity within Football Kenya Federation,” Mariga added.

The investigations come amid heightened scrutiny of FKF’s governance structures, financial management practices, and adherence to both local laws and international football regulations.

To safeguard evidence and support ongoing inquiries, the NEC said it would take additional measures, including freezing relevant accounts and reviewing all existing contracts.

“Necessary steps shall be taken to preserve evidence, including the freezing of relevant accounts, and a review of all existing contracts,” Mariga said.

An urgent NEC meeting is also expected to be convened to address the unfolding situation and provide further direction on the federation’s leadership and operations.

Despite the leadership shake-up, FKF sought to reassure stakeholders and commercial partners that its operations would continue uninterrupted.

“We want to assure all our partners that there is no vacuum and FKF shall honour in full all our obligations,” the statement said.

The federation specifically named key partners, including betting firm SportPesa and broadcast partner Azam TV, affirming that existing agreements would be upheld.

“We shall continue with the partnerships as per our contracts,” Mariga said.

The acting president framed the ongoing actions as part of a broader effort to restore trust in Kenyan football, which has in recent years faced repeated governance challenges.

“We believe that our decision to clean up the game will build trust and attract more partners,” he said, inviting both current and prospective partners to support the federation’s reform agenda.

The developments set up a potentially contentious standoff at the helm of FKF, as investigations proceed and questions linger over the extent of the alleged irregularities.

FKF reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, urging stakeholders and the public to remain calm as the investigative process unfolds.

“We call upon all stakeholders, partners, and the public to remain calm and support the ongoing process aimed at restoring trust and integrity in Kenyan football,” the statement said.