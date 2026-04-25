Wiper fronts Mohammed Ali as Mombasa Governor race begins to take shape

The political contest for the Mombasa governorship in 2027 has shifted into early campaign mode after opposition leaders settled on Nyali MP Mohammed Ali as their preferred candidate under the Wiper Patriotic Front, following negotiations aimed at consolidating their influence along the Coast.

The decision was announced by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a political tour in Mombasa under the United Opposition Alliance, where he confirmed that Mohammed Ali, also known as Jicho Pevu, will fly the party flag in the race for governor.

“On behalf of others, I announce Mohammed Ali alias Jicho Pevu will be given a ticket of Wiper Patriotic Front for the seat. He is a governor here already,” Kalonzo declared, setting the tone for an early and competitive race.

Ali, addressing supporters after the announcement, expressed confidence in his ability to take over county leadership, arguing that his focus would be on improving service delivery and bringing change to Mombasa.

“Can’t you see me? You can see my body. You can see I am slim. But I’m strong like railway steel. I’m asking, is it wrong if I go up there and bring services down here? Is it wrong?” he posed.

He added that his agenda would centre on reforming governance structures and strengthening accountability, saying his team is ready to “liberate” both Mombasa and the wider country.

“Tutaikomboa Mombasa na Kenya,” he said, insisting that his campaign would focus on results and transformation.

The rally also brought together key opposition figures, including Rigathi Gachagua of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and Eugene Wamalwa of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya, in what is shaping up as a coordinated opposition push in the Coast region.

The leaders have been holding joint rallies and meetings aimed at building a unified political structure ahead of 2027, with Mombasa emerging as one of the main battlegrounds.

Later, Gachagua clarified the arrangement, explaining that Ali’s candidature under Wiper was the outcome of internal consultations within the opposition coalition.

He said the move was meant to avoid competition between allied parties in urban areas and ensure coordinated candidate selection.

"I would indeed love for DCP to have all seats in Nairobi, but it is not a must for it to happen.

"Even here in Mombasa, Mohammed Ali was in DCP, but we have agreed with my cousin Kalonzo that he will run under Wiper," the DCP Party revealed.

Gachagua further explained that similar negotiations would guide candidate selection in cities where political competition is more complex.

“These discussions will be held for urban centres and cities where politics is more complicated. So that we do not have friendly fires within the opposition, we sit and agree on who is the best fit, and the desired party,” he said.

He also dismissed the idea of strict zoning, saying the opposition would rely on consensus rather than rigid political allocation.

Gachagua added that the opposition remains focused on unseating the current administration through democratic means and is preparing for nationwide political mobilisation ahead of 2027.

With Ali now officially positioned under Wiper, the Mombasa governor race is expected to draw early attention as political alignments continue to take shape.