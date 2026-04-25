KUCCPS opens TVET applications for KCSE candidates with Grade E between 2000 and 2025

A new push by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has opened the door for thousands of KCSE candidates who sat exams between 2000 and 2025, including those who previously held Grade E, to access government-sponsored training in technical and vocational institutions.

The move widens education pathways that were once closed to low-performing candidates, allowing them to pursue structured skills training and advance academically.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)on Friday, April 24, told Kenyans who scored Grade E in their KCSE between 2000 and 2025 that qualify to apply for government-sponsored courses.

KUCCPS stated that the students who attained mean grades of C (plain), C - (minus), D+ (plus), D (plain), D- (minus) and E qualify for TVET courses.

Form Four leavers with the aforementioned grades can apply for diploma and certificate programmes on the KUCCPS students portal.

"Are you a KCSE holder from the year 2000 to 2025? KUCCPS is looking for you to apply for courses in universities and colleges!

"With any grade from A to E, you can apply for TVET programmes. Form Four leavers from the year 2000 to 2025 can also apply! KUCCPS is leaving no one behind!" The notice read in part.

KUCCPS has called on eligible applicants to log into its student portal and pick from the available courses, noting that the application window will close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The placement body also highlighted that Kenya Medical Training College is among the institutions offering Diploma and medical-related programmes for those who wish to apply under the current intake.

At the same time, individuals who sat KCSE between 2000 and 2025 have been encouraged to explore Teacher Training Colleges offering Secondary School Education programmes, adding to the available study options under the placement system.

The advert comes at a time when demand for Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses has been rising among Form Four leavers seeking practical skills and quicker entry into the job market.

Previously, candidates who scored Grade E were largely locked out of further learning opportunities, as most diploma and certificate courses required at least a D plain for admission.

The latest decision now changes that path, allowing more learners to continue with their education journey through vocational and technical training.

Officials say progressing through certificate and diploma levels can eventually open a route for learners, including those with Grade E, to reach degree-level education.