Hussein Mohamed rejects suspension, calls FKF NEC meeting illegal

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed has rejected his suspension from the Football Kenya Federation, insisting that the National Executive Committee meeting that removed him from office was unconstitutional, unlawful, and of no legal effect, even as the federation pushes ahead with investigations over alleged financial misconduct involving Sh42 million tied to CHAN funds.

The FKF NEC announced the suspension following a meeting held on April 24, 2026, where members accused the federation’s president of serious governance failures and financial irregularities. The committee said the decision was based on claims of misappropriation of funds, irregular procurement processes, conflict of interest, and breach of both FKF rules and Kenyan law.

The NEC further directed that Hussein step aside immediately to allow relevant authorities to conduct investigations without interference. It also moved to suspend Nominated NEC member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru pending the outcome of the probe.

In the same resolution, FKF Deputy President Macdonald Mariga Wanyama was named to take over leadership of the federation in an acting capacity. He will oversee operations as a proposed forensic audit is carried out and investigations into the federation’s finances continue.

The committee also ordered the freezing of FKF bank accounts associated with the president in his fiduciary role. It said an independent audit will examine funds received from partners including CAF, FIFA, and the Ministry of Sports to determine how they were used.

In his response, Hussein maintained that the meeting that led to his suspension did not meet the requirements of the FKF Constitution (2017). He said it was not properly convened and therefore any resolutions made during it could not stand.

“The purported meeting held on April 24, 2026, was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution and is therefore irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional. Consequently, any decisions arising from it are null and void,” he stated.

He added that he neither authorized the meeting nor received any formal request from NEC members as required under the constitution.

Hussein further said he will address the media on Saturday, April 25, at FKF Headquarters, where he is expected to give his full account of the dispute and the allegations raised against him.

The dispute now sets the stage for a prolonged standoff within Kenyan football leadership, with both sides holding firm to their positions as investigations and administrative changes unfold.