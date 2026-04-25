Yego finishes 4th at Kipkeino Classics

Kenya's javelin thrower, the 2015 African record holder Julius Yego, with a personal best of 92.72 meters, finished fourth at the seventh edition of the Kipkeino Classics at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Speaking after the event on Friday, Yego said that the Kipkeino Classics at Nyayo was his season opener and he was okay with his performance.

"I feel good…this being my first competitive event of the season, I am happy with the results, especially after the injury last year, I’m happy to be back," Yego quipped.

"My rhythm is poor, and that’s what I need to work on for consistency. Right now, my target is the Africa Senior Championship next month," the Kenyan ace added.

The event was won by Rumesh Tharanga from Sri Lanka, who praised the Kenyan atmosphere, labeling it as electric.

"This was my first gold level event and I’m happy for the warm welcome I received; the fans are something else here," said Tharanga.

"Coming here as a world leader, I just wanted to prove myself and compete alongside my mentors, Julius Yego and Thomas Roehler," finalized Tharanga.

As the event came to a close in Nairobi, Kenya's Julius Yego now has his eyes and focus on the Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for Accra, Ghana 12-17 May, 2026.