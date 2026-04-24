Ruto brushes off critics, says insults won’t shake his grip on Mt Kenya

President William Ruto has dismissed critics seeking to undermine his standing in the Mt Kenya region, insisting that his relationship with residents remains strong and anchored on development delivery.

Speaking during a development tour of Murang’a County on April 24, the President said no amount of “name-calling, incitement and propaganda” would erode the ties he has built with the region over the past two decades.

“No amount of name-calling, incitement and propaganda will undermine my good relationship with the residents of Central Kenya,” he said, adding that the partnership is rooted in commitments made ahead of the 2022 elections and fulfilled through government projects.

Ruto pushed back against political opponents who have questioned his influence in the vote-rich region, saying attempts to drive him away would not succeed.

“There are people who think they can insult me and make noise to drive me out of Mt Kenya region. I want to tell them that they are day dreaming,” he said.

The President maintained that he would continue engaging residents directly without seeking permission from any political actors.

“I will continue building roads, educating our children, and reforming agriculture and healthcare,” he added.

He was accompanied by senior government officials including Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome and William Kabogo, as well as Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Ruto challenged the opposition to present an alternative agenda, arguing that voters would ultimately judge leaders based on their track record.

“The people will decide the fate of every leader based on their track record,” he said. “If their job is to hurl insults, preach tribalism, hatred and division, they are not fit to lead.”

During the tour, the President outlined a raft of development projects underway in Murang’a County, including a Sh27 billion investment in affordable housing.

The programme will deliver 6,800 housing units, 25 modern markets and hostels to accommodate 7,000 college and university students.

To boost electricity access, he said Sh1.1 billion has been allocated to connect 14,000 households, while Sh2 billion has been disbursed for the completion of Mau Mau roads in Murang’a and neighbouring counties.

In Mathioya Constituency, the President launched construction of the 18.5-kilometre Kiriko-Kagumoini-Gitugi-Chui-Karugia road, and pledged Sh10 million for solar dryers for coffee factories to enhance value addition.

On agriculture, Ruto said reforms in the coffee sector had eliminated exploitative middlemen, leading to improved earnings for farmers.

“The price of coffee will continue rising because we have put in place proper management to ensure no one steals from farmers again,” he said, noting that prices had risen from about Sh60 per kilo to between Sh110 and Sh160.

He also highlighted government interventions in fertiliser subsidies, which have seen prices drop from Sh7,000 to Sh2,500, boosting productivity.

In the health sector, the President commended residents for enrolling in the Social Health Authority, revealing that 452,000 people in Murang’a had registered.

“In the past one year, we have paid Sh2.2 billion to hospitals in Murang’a,” he said.

The tour also saw the President launch and inspect several infrastructure projects, including a 580-unit student hostel at Kiharu Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution, a 165-unit affordable housing project in Murang’a town, and a modern ICT Jitume Lab equipped with 100 computers.

He further inspected the 10,000-seater Mumbi Stadium and the Kayole Modern Market, aimed at boosting sports development and supporting local traders.

In Gatanga and Kandara constituencies, Ruto launched additional affordable housing projects and last-mile electricity connectivity initiatives, while committing Sh270 million for the expansion of the Kenneth Matiba Hospital to strengthen emergency services.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who also spoke during the tour, cautioned against divisive politics.

“Kenyans will decide for themselves. They do not need a broker to decide for them,” he said, warning against leaders seeking to incite communities along tribal lines.

Governor Kang’ata welcomed the national government’s partnership, saying it would accelerate industrialisation and job creation in the county.

“The partnership between the National Government and the county will enable Murang’a to be industrialised,” he said.

Housing Cabinet Secretary Wahome added that the government’s affordable housing programme had already created over 640,000 jobs and was on track to deliver 500 markets nationwide.