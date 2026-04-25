Oparanya warns ODM over Western Kenya exclusion, faults internal balance

Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has raised concern over what he says is growing political exclusion of leaders from Western Kenya within the Orange Democratic Movement, warning that the region could rethink its political direction if the trend continues.

While speaking in Lugari, Kakamega County on Friday, April 24, Oparanya said there is rising dissatisfaction among Western leaders who feel pushed out of key conversations and decisions in the party, especially within the current Linda Ground alignment associated with ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

He said the earlier period under the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was marked by inclusion and balance, something he believes has since changed.

“I want to tell those leaders of ODM, this time, do not take us for granted. Raila respected us. Now, those leading ODM after Raila’s death should also respect us. If they do not respect us, we will quit,” Oparanya said.

The former ODM deputy party leader noted that Western Kenya leaders were instrumental in building the party but now feel their influence has weakened and their input ignored in major political decisions.

He further argued that attention within parts of the party appears to have shifted toward positioning in President William Ruto’s administration rather than strengthening engagement with supporters at the grassroots.

“We were very close, and we were even leaders in those parties. Yet now they are just continuing with their activities. They are now just demanding power,” the CS stated.

He added, “They have forgotten the people of Western. We also want power. They should not think that they are the only ones who want power.”

Oparanya’s remarks come at a time when ODM is facing internal divisions, with the emergence of a competing Linda Mwananchi faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The Sifuna-led group has been actively mobilising support across various regions, especially in areas traditionally seen as ODM strongholds, creating parallel political momentum within the party.

The Linda Mwananchi movement is expected to begin its grassroots activities in Vihiga on Saturday, April 25, before holding a major rally in Kisumu on Sunday, April 26.

His comments also come against the backdrop of ongoing discussions between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance over possible broader political cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.