Talanta Stadium set for July completion, says Mvurya as works hit 91 percent

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya has said construction of the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City is on track and will be completed by the end of July, as Kenya steps up preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

He said the facility, which is now at 91 percent completion, remains a key national project supported through a full government effort to meet both local and international football standards ahead of the continental tournament.

The CS spoke on Friday during an inspection of the facility at Raila Odinga International Stadium, Talanta Sports City in Nairobi, noting that construction work has reached an advanced stage across all major components.

He confirmed that the three training pitches within the complex are also progressing well and are currently at 87 percent completion, alongside other supporting infrastructure that is steadily taking shape.

Pitch development at the main stadium is ongoing, with grass already planted and expected to fully mature within the next three months before testing and final stitching works are carried out.

Final works are also continuing, including installation of the water fountain, landscaping, lighting systems, perimeter fencing, and power connectivity, all of which are part of the finishing phase.

Mvurya said the Government has maintained close coordination with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) through all stages of construction to ensure full compliance with required standards.

“This is a major facility for AFCON and we have put the whole-of-government approach behind this project. We are confident that we will deliver it on time,” said CS Mvurya.

He added that technical teams have worked closely with Confederation of African Football inspectors to avoid any gaps in standards during construction.

“We made a deliberate technical decision to consistently and periodically engage CAF at every stage of construction to ensure there is no non-compliance. So far, we are progressing concurrently and satisfactorily,” he stated.

On Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, the CS revealed that the Government is in discussions with CAF over the proposed installation of 61 skyboxes.

He said Sports Kenya’s technical review has raised concerns that implementing the recommendation in its current form could disrupt key existing structures and turn the stadium into a new construction site, which may affect timelines for AFCON readiness.

Despite the challenges, he reaffirmed that the Government remains focused on ensuring all required facilities are completed in time for the 2027 tournament.