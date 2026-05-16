Kenya heightens Ebola surveillance after deadly outbreak in DR Congo

Kenya has stepped up Ebola preparedness and surveillance measures following a confirmed outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where hundreds of suspected infections and dozens of deaths have already been reported.

In a public health advisory issued on Friday, Director General for Health Patrick Amoth said laboratory testing in DR Congo had confirmed Ebola virus in 13 out of 20 samples tested, with early findings pointing to a non-Zaire ebolavirus strain as further genomic sequencing continues.

According to the Ministry of Health, 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths had been recorded in the affected region as of May 15, 2026, including four deaths among confirmed cases.

Africa’s top health agency, on May 15, 2026 declared an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo’s Ituri Province, with reports indicating around 246 cases and over 60 deaths, mainly in the gold-mining towns of Mongwalu and Rwampara, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ministry noted that the outbreak was reported in eastern DR Congo, an area marked by heavy cross-border movement through neighbouring countries such as Uganda and South Sudan, with travel links extending across East Africa, including Kenya.

Ugandan officials have also confirmed one imported Ebola case from DR Congo, with the health ministry reporting that a 59-year-old man who died had tested positive for the disease.

“Kenya has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease as of 16th May 2026,” the ministry said.

The government, however, warned that despite the overall risk to Kenyans remaining low, there was still a moderate risk of the disease being imported into the country due to regional travel, trade and movement of people.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe illness caused by the Ebola virus and spreads through direct contact with blood or body fluids of an infected person, broken skin, contaminated materials, or infected animals. The disease is believed to have originated from bats and was first detected in 1976 in what is now DR Congo. This is the 17th outbreak recorded in the country.

Health officials warned that Ebola can cause severe internal bleeding and organ failure, with early symptoms including fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding in severe cases.

“There is no proven cure for Ebola,” global health agencies note, with the World Health Organization stating that the average fatality rate is around 50 percent.

Going further, The ministry urged Kenyans to watch out for symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, fatigue, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and unexplained bleeding or bruising in severe cases.

“Early medical attention significantly improves the chances of survival and helps prevent further spread,” the advisory stated.

In response to the outbreak, the government has activated several preparedness and response measures aimed at preventing the disease from entering the country and ensuring rapid response in case of any suspected infections.

Among the measures announced are the formation of a National Ebola Preparedness Team to coordinate readiness activities and placing the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre on alert for real-time monitoring and coordination.

The ministry also said it had enhanced surveillance for viral haemorrhagic fevers and rapid case detection, strengthened screening at airports and border entry points, improved laboratory preparedness and diagnostic capacity, and intensified training and sensitization of healthcare workers.

At the same time, public awareness and risk communication campaigns have been heightened as Kenya continues to work closely with the World Health Organization, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other regional and global health partners.

The government advised members of the public to remain calm but vigilant by maintaining high standards of hygiene, avoiding contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, and refraining from handling sick or dead animals.

Kenyans experiencing symptoms linked to Ebola, especially after recent travel to affected areas, were urged to seek immediate medical attention.

The ministry also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information that could cause panic, urging Kenyans to rely only on official updates from the Ministry of Health and recognized international public health agencies.