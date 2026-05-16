Opposition unity talks gain momentum as leaders target 2027 race

What began as a burial ceremony in Kisii County quickly turned into a major political show of force yesterday, as opposition leaders used the gathering to deepen discussions on forming a united front aimed at challenging President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The leaders revealed growing coordination between the United Opposition and a section of ODM’s Linda Mwananchi camp, a development that could reshape early political alignments ahead of the next vote.

United Opposition figures Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i and Martha Karua said they were ready to consolidate their efforts and eventually settle on one presidential candidate to lead the charge against the current administration.

At the same event, leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi bloc, including ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, expressed openness to working with the wider opposition grouping.

They said their shared goal was to build enough political strength to remove President William Ruto from office.

A TIFA poll released earlier this week added weight to the emerging political direction, showing that 73 per cent of ODM supporters align with the Linda Mwananchi camp, while 24 per cent support the Linda Ground faction linked to acting party leader Oburu Odinga and party chairperson Gladys Wanga. The rest remain undecided.

The political undertones at the burial of Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, mother of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, were further amplified when leaders allied to the broad-based government, including South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, were met with loud chants of “one-term” from sections of the crowd.

Despite the hostile reception, Osoro warned the opposition that the road to 2027 would be competitive, insisting that elections cannot be taken lightly.

Kalonzo Musyoka said opposition leaders would continue holding consultations and accused the government of attempting to influence the electoral process ahead of the polls.

“Ruto is a one-term president but elections are a process. Between now and August next year, we must not allow Ruto to manipulate elections. We will unite as the opposition,” Musyoka said.

Fred Matiang’i said he was already engaging with Linda Mwananchi leaders and confirmed plans to continue political engagements in Western Kenya.

“Some people think we are foolish, but we can see far. We will ensure Ruto is not re-elected,” Matiang’i said.

Martha Karua said while many leaders were still presenting themselves as potential candidates, unity would eventually prevail.

“We will, however, eventually unite and have one candidate,” she said.

David Maraga, who has been touring various parts of the country, said his visits across 43 counties had exposed widespread economic hardship.

“It would be a tragedy if we allow Ruto to return as President. All his projects are a mess. I am ready to join the other opposition leaders, but caution them against sidelining minority communities,” the former Chief Justice said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said he was ready to work with other opposition leaders, describing himself as part of a growing effort to consolidate political direction.

“When I see Dr Matiang’i here, I see the spirit of Raila. Ruto is a one term president. This funeral has set an agenda for Kenya,” Orengo said.

Edwin Sifuna criticised some leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties, accusing them of turning against him in the ongoing political realignments.

“I did not know leaders from this region would be among those persecuting me. Imagine being asked: ‘Where is your baba?’ We want to make it easy to send President William Ruto home,” Sifuna said.

“As the Linda Mwananchi leader, I am ready to work with Dr Matiang’i.”

Babu Owino said rising fuel prices were driving up the cost of living and affecting households across the country.

Osotsi pushed for unity among Western Kenya voters, saying division would weaken opposition chances.

“All votes in Western Kenya must go into one basket. One opposition candidate will mean the end of Ruto’s presidency,” Osotsi said.

Winnie Odinga and Ruth Odinga also used the platform to criticise the current government, saying economic pressure on citizens was increasing, with unemployment and business closures rising.

“The economy is in a bad shape, with youths being jobless and businesses closing,” Winnie Odinga said.