Ardhisasa users face weekend shutdown as lands ministry plans system upgrade

Access to online land services will be temporarily suspended this weekend after the Ministry of Lands confirmed a scheduled maintenance exercise on the Ardhisasa system, which will run overnight.

The ministry said the planned interruption is necessary to allow technical teams to upgrade the platform and improve how users interact with digital land services.

"The Ardhisasa system will be undergoing a scheduled maintenance and may experience disruptions from Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 1800 hours to Sunday, 17th May 2026 at 0800 hours," the notice read.

During the maintenance window, users are expected to experience limited or no access to services provided through the portal.

According to the ministry, the exercise is intended to improve system stability, boost efficiency, and enhance overall service delivery to the public.

"This is necessary to enhance the stability and reliability of our services. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to improve your experience," the notice added.

The weekend downtime adds to a series of earlier interruptions recorded on the platform, which has recently experienced technical challenges affecting users.

On April 28, the ministry had informed the public of a system failure that temporarily affected access to Ardhisasa services.

"We are currently experiencing a system downtime, which may result in limited access to the Ardhi Sasa platform," the notice read.

At the time, officials assured users that restoration work was ongoing and normal services would resume once the issue was fixed.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the notice added.

Similar disruptions had also been reported by Huduma Kenya in April, affecting its communication channels and select service centres.

The agency noted that its Huduma Contact and Tele-Counselling Centre, along with several Huduma Centres, had been impacted.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to inform our esteemed customers that services at our Huduma Contact and Tele- Counselling Centre, Huduma Centre GPO and several other Huduma Centres are experiencing intermittent service disruption," the notice read.

It was later confirmed that restoration efforts were ongoing to ensure services returned to normal.

"We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible to ensure you continue receiving efficient and reliable service. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the notice added.