KUCCPS opens second application window for university and college placement

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened a second application window that now gives Form Four leavers a fresh chance to revise their university choices or submit new applications for placement in universities and colleges across the country.

The application portal will remain active from May 16 to May 22, coming just days after the first application cycle closed on May 6. KUCCPS is now urging all eligible candidates who missed out in the first round to take advantage of the reopened system and complete their applications.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome said candidates who have already been placed have been informed through SMS and the KUCCPS online portal.

“We call upon all 2025 Form Four leavers who qualified for degree programmes but have not applied for placement, and those who applied but have not secured a course, to log into the system and apply again,” she said.

Data released by KUCCPS shows that 212,510 students who scored a minimum grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination have already applied for different courses. This represents 79.1% of the 268,714 candidates who attained C+ and above.

The placement body noted that several high-demand programmes, including Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering, were fully filled during the first application phase due to intense competition for limited slots. These courses have therefore been temporarily removed from the application portal.

Students who missed out on these competitive programmes are being advised to consider other available options in universities and colleges.

KUCCPS is also managing continuous placement for Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, the Kenya Medical Training College, and Kenya Utalii College.

Available KMTC programmes include Diplomas in Community Health, Mortuary Science, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Physiotherapy, and Public Health, among others. Eight certificate courses are also open on a rolling basis until capacity is reached. However, competitive programmes such as Nursing, Clinical Medicine, and Pharmacy will not be available in the current cycle and are expected to reopen for the September intake.

At Kenya Utalii College, available programmes include Diploma in Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Certificate in Front Office Operations, and Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry Operations.

KUCCPS confirmed that applications are open to candidates who sat KCSE examinations between 2000 and 2025, depending on programme requirements.

To expand access and support applicants, KUCCPS and KMTC have deployed career guidance officers in 23 KMTC campuses across the country to assist students during the application process.

In addition, KUCCPS has partnered with Huduma Kenya Secretariat to extend services to all Huduma Centres nationwide. Trained Huduma Kenya Universal Service Agents will be available in 59 Huduma Centres to guide applicants.

KUCCPS has encouraged all eligible candidates to use the second window, noting that it offers an important opportunity for those who missed out earlier to secure placement in universities, colleges, and TVET institutions.