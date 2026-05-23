MPs demand proof of impact from billions spent on foreign trade missions

Concerns are growing in Parliament over Kenya’s spending on international trade promotion, with lawmakers now demanding clear proof that billions used to market the country abroad are actually helping boost exports and open new markets.

The National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives raised the issue on Friday during a review meeting with officials from the State Department for Trade on the 2026/2027 Budget Estimates, putting the focus on whether foreign trade activities are delivering real results for the economy.

At the centre of the debate is a proposed Sh1.2 billion allocation under the International Trade Development and Promotion programme, which funds overseas trade missions, exhibitions, trade fairs and negotiations with other countries.

MPs questioned the overall strategy used in promoting Kenyan goods abroad, arguing that participation in international events has not clearly translated into stronger market access or measurable growth in exports.

“The department was not being sufficiently proactive in securing markets for Kenyan goods in foreign markets,” committee members argued during the session.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the Trade Attaché Programme, which places officers in Kenyan missions abroad to identify business opportunities and support export growth for local products.

They said the performance of the programme needed to be reviewed, suggesting that the current model may not be delivering value for money in expanding Kenya’s global trade footprint.

In their submissions, MPs proposed a shift in approach, recommending greater involvement of Kenyans living abroad in promoting local products and identifying market opportunities in their host countries.

According to the committee, diaspora communities, especially those who have taken citizenship in other countries, may have stronger knowledge of consumer trends, business systems and market entry points than government-appointed officers.

They further argued that such an approach could expand Kenya’s market reach while reducing the cost of maintaining foreign trade structures.

“Such an approach would provide wider market coverage at a lower cost,” MPs noted.

The committee also pointed to the United States market, noting that Kenya has only one trade officer stationed at the mission despite the wide and diverse nature of the market across multiple states.

Officials from the State Department for Trade defended the current spending, saying international engagement remains a key part of building market access and supporting trade negotiations on behalf of the country.

They maintained that both local and foreign travel are necessary to execute the department’s mandate effectively and promote Kenyan products globally.

However, they also told MPs that the current budget allocation is not enough to fully implement planned programmes, adding that they are seeking an additional Sh784 million to cover the funding gap.

Despite the defence, lawmakers insisted that the department must show evidence of impact, especially on whether the spending is leading to increased exports and tangible economic gains.

The committee has now directed the State Department for Trade to submit a detailed report showing how much has been spent on trade fairs, exhibitions and foreign engagements, and what returns have been realised from those investments.

The findings are expected to guide Parliament in determining whether Kenya’s foreign trade promotion strategy should continue in its current form or be restructured to ensure better value for taxpayers.