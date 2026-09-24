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Radio Generation Kenya

murder investigation

Dadaab court orders exhumation of Safiya Bilal for fresh autopsy
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Dadaab court orders exhumation of Safiya Bilal for fresh autopsy

According to the ODPP, the Chief Government Pathologist will supervise the exhumation and the repeat post-mortem, while experts from the Government Chemist collect samples for examination. The DCI will document every stage of the procedure, with the Fafi Subcounty Public Health Officer handling safety protocols during the operation.

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