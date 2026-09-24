Dr Victoria Mutiso murder suspect linked to lawyer Mbobu killing as DCI arrests suspected gunman
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot was arrested following a year-long investigation into the killing.
Amin alleged that investigations had established communication between Gachagua and a key suspect
DCI boss, Amin said investigators established that the killing was linked to a civil dispute over ownership of land in Mlolongo, Machakos County
Speaking at a press briefing at Magereza House on Friday, August 7, DCI Director Mohamed Amin said ballistic analysis had established that a Jericho pistol recovered from Nderi Police Post was the firearm used to kill Dr Mutiso.
According to the DCI, Rose was formerly married to Mutiso's husband before the marriage ended in 2001. The two had four children together, among them Chris, who is the deceased's stepson through the earlier marriage.
Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park in Lavington at around 4:20 p.m. He failed to return home, prompting concerned relatives to report him missing at Muthangari Police Station after attempts to trace him proved unsuccessful
The appeal comes as detectives continue to follow new leads in the killing of the cleric, which took place on May 3. The investigators say efforts are still ongoing, including profiling other individuals believed to have useful information linked to the case.
Police confirmed that the two are in custody after being presented in court, where detectives obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations.
Detectives in Kisumu recovered a 21-year-old RIAT College student’s body in Riat Forest after she went missing, with a former boyfriend in custody and a manhunt underway for more suspects.
According to the ODPP, the Chief Government Pathologist will supervise the exhumation and the repeat post-mortem, while experts from the Government Chemist collect samples for examination. The DCI will document every stage of the procedure, with the Fafi Subcounty Public Health Officer handling safety protocols during the operation.