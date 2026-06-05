Northern Kenya facing ‘self-marginalisation’ despite billions in public funding, says analyst

Strategic Intelligence Analyst Abdi Noor Mohamed has challenged the long-held narrative that Northern Kenya’s development struggles are mainly a result of historical state neglect, arguing instead that years of resource mismanagement by political and business elites have become the region’s biggest obstacle to progress.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Mohamed said the introduction of devolution and increased public funding to county governments changed the development landscape, making it necessary to re-examine claims of marginalisation through the lens of how public resources have been managed over the past decade.

He acknowledged that Northern Kenya suffered years of exclusion under Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965, which directed government investment towards areas considered to have higher economic potential.

“Northern Kenya was indeed marginalised courtesy of Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965, which constricted development to high-potential areas of the country at the expense of Northern Kenya,” he noted.

The policy on African Socialism guided the allocation of development resources based on economic returns, favouring regions with better rainfall, infrastructure, and agricultural productivity. As a result, many arid and semi-arid counties in Northern Kenya received limited public investment in sectors such as roads, education, healthcare, and water services.

However, Mohamed argued that the adoption of the Constitution in 2010 and the rollout of devolution in 2013 provided county governments with resources and authority that should have accelerated development across the region.

“Marginalisation in Northern Kenya from 2013 is becoming a dirty word. We have self-marginalisation now. We have marginalisation of the elite. For the last 10 years, about Sh400 billion has gone to Northern Kenya with nothing to show,” he stated.

His remarks contrast with National Assembly records showing that county governments have collectively received between Sh3.2 trillion and Sh4.04 trillion in equitable share allocations since the start of devolution in the 2013/14 financial year.

According to the National Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation reports, counties in Northern Kenya have received substantial funding during the same period. Turkana has received between Sh129 billion and Sh138 billion, Mandera between Sh116 billion and Sh119 billion, Wajir between Sh94 billion and Sh99 billion, Garissa between Sh80 billion and Sh82 billion, Marsabit between Sh77 billion and Sh81 billion, while Isiolo has received between Sh40 billion and Sh46 billion.

The allocations are distributed annually using a formula that factors in population, poverty levels, land size, and an equal share for every county. Parliamentary records indicate the transfers account for most of the funding used for development and recurrent expenditure in the region.

Mohamed nevertheless maintained that large amounts of public money intended for development have been captured by powerful individuals, preventing residents from benefiting from the resources allocated to their counties.

“The same people who have been there for the last 50 years have their own unwritten sessional paper. The elected leaders and cartels, working in cohort with county governments, have looted the public purse of Northern Kenya dry,” he claimed.

According to him, the region’s poor state of infrastructure and public services does not reflect the amount of money that has been channelled there over the years.

“The region should be doing well on paper, but the reality is different because resources are captured by a few individuals,” he explained.

Mohamed also criticised what he described as a culture of political bargaining, alleging that some elected leaders focus on securing small development projects for their constituencies instead of questioning broader national budget issues.

“When a Member of Parliament complains quietly about the budget, they are promised projects worth millions in their constituency. The budget is about trillions, but they get contented with small allocations and stop questioning the larger issues,” he highlighted.

He cited water projects as one of the areas where public resources have allegedly been misused, saying repeated allocations have not translated into improved access to water for residents.

“If you look at government records, the number of dams built in Northern Kenya is greater than Lake Victoria. Every time there is allocation, it is dams, dams, dams, but the water shortages remain,” he stressed.

Mohamed also reflected on expectations surrounding the recent Madaraka Day celebrations held at Wajir Stadium in Wajir County, saying many residents hoped President William Ruto would use the occasion to push for accountability over the use of public funds in the region.

“What we expected the President to do was ask for investigations and prosecution of the power elite who have stolen from the poor masses in Northern Kenya,” he noted.

While acknowledging the growing national focus on Northern Kenya, Mohamed argued that accountability remains lacking and that residents continue to struggle with shortages in essential services despite years of public investment.

He concluded that stronger oversight, investigations, and prosecution of those found responsible for misuse of public resources would be necessary to restore public confidence and ensure development funds benefit local communities.