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DCP Chairperson pushes for debt probe, says every shilling must be accounted for
Mohamed linked the debt issue to broader governance concerns, saying financial mismanagement has weakened service delivery and public trust
Mohamed linked the debt issue to broader governance concerns, saying financial mismanagement has weakened service delivery and public trust
Abdi Noor Mohamed claims billions allocated to the region have failed to translate into meaningful development, leaving residents without essential services despite substantial public investment