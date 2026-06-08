Roble Nuno takes over as CRA boss following swearing-in
Nuno assumes the role following a competitive recruitment process, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public service at both national and county government levels.
Nuno assumes the role following a competitive recruitment process, bringing more than 30 years of experience in public service at both national and county government levels.
Abdi Noor Mohamed claims billions allocated to the region have failed to translate into meaningful development, leaving residents without essential services despite substantial public investment
The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has appointed CPA Roble Said Nuno as its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer. The commission says the selection followed recruitment laws, including psychometric tests and oral interviews.
The move aims to safeguard the funds, ensure timely disbursement, and prevent potential industrial actions arising from delayed transfers.
The PBO’s recommendations outline that Sh50 billion should be directed to roads, Sh40 billion to water projects, and Sh40 billion to agriculture.
The development comes as Parliament considers a national law to harmonise revenue collection across all counties.
A recent report from the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA), submitted to Parliament, reveals that at least 17 counties owe more than 20 per cent of their annual revenue in pending bills.
The proposed cap could have a direct impact on MCA earnings. Currently, an ordinary MCA receives Sh3,000 per sitting for each committee meeting attended, making committee assignments a key supplement to their income.
Kenya has 204 national schools (Cluster One), 692 extra-county schools (Cluster Two), 1,373 county schools (Cluster Three), and 7,234 sub-county schools (Cluster Four), the largest and lowest-ranked group.
The office of the Controller of Budget, in particular, is severely limited in its role, according to the report.