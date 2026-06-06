Househelps’ minimum pay raised to Sh18,047 as new wage rules take effect

Hiring a househelp will now cost families more after the government raised the minimum monthly pay for domestic workers to Sh18,047 and introduced penalties for employers who fail to meet the new requirement.

The revised rates were announced through a legal notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who increased the minimum wage for domestic workers in Nairobi by 12 per cent from Sh16,113 set in 2024.

Employers who pay below the prescribed amount could face a fine of up to Sh50,000, a three-month jail term, or both under the new regulations.

The wage increase covers more than househelps. Gardeners, house servants, day security guards, messengers and sweepers working in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret will also be entitled to a minimum monthly salary of Sh18,047.

The latest adjustment continues a trend that has seen earnings for domestic workers rise steadily over the years. A decade ago, the minimum monthly pay for the category stood at Sh9,781, meaning wages have nearly doubled over that period.

Workers employed in former municipalities and large urban centres, including Ruiru, Mavoko and Limuru, will now earn at least Sh16,650 per month.

In smaller towns and rural areas, the minimum wage has been set at Sh9,268.

The changes follow President William Ruto's announcement during Labour Day celebrations of a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent rise for agricultural workers.

For many households already struggling with the cost of basic needs, the revised rates are expected to increase spending on domestic labour. Families employing several workers are likely to feel the impact more as their monthly wage bills rise.

The new rates also bring renewed attention to the gap between what the law requires and what many domestic workers currently take home.

Kenya's domestic work sector employs an estimated two million people, making it one of the country's largest sources of jobs outside farming and small businesses.

Yet a large share of workers in the sector remain outside formal employment arrangements. Many work under verbal agreements and do not have written contracts, employment records or access to established channels for resolving workplace disputes.

This has made enforcement of labour standards difficult despite repeated government reviews of minimum wages.

Unlike employees in offices, factories and other workplaces that are regularly monitored, domestic workers carry out their duties in private homes where labour inspections are uncommon and employment records are often unavailable.

The latest review forms part of wider changes under the Regulation of Wages Order affecting several categories of workers across the economy.

Night guards, drivers, receptionists, clerks, cleaners, messengers and artisans are among other workers whose minimum earnings have also been increased.

According to the government, periodic wage reviews are intended to help workers cope with inflation and rising living costs.

The latest adjustments come at a time when households across the country continue to grapple with higher food prices and increased spending on essential goods.