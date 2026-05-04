Muturi warns against efforts to silence Uhuru Kenyatta’s political rights

Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has condemned what he describes as sustained attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta by leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration, terming them “reckless” and a threat to constitutional democracy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Muturi said the continued criticism of the former Head of State was a deliberate attempt to undermine his political standing and rights.

“The sustained and increasingly hostile attacks directed at Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta by leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration must come to an immediate end,” he said.

He added that the actions were “reckless, unnecessary, and represent a direct affront to constitutional democracy,” accusing some leaders of attempting to silence former President Uhuru Kenyatta and limit his political space.

“They are a calculated attempt to silence the former Head of State and curtail his political rights that are guaranteed to every Kenyan,” the statement read.

Muturi also criticised what he termed a narrow interpretation of democratic practice, arguing that Kenya is part of a wider global political community.

“What is even more troubling is the narrow and misguided framing by some of these leaders, who reduce this matter to a purely domestic issue,” he said, adding that “Kenya does not exist in isolation… there is a whole world beyond our borders where democratic norms are respected and upheld.”

He cited international examples of retired leaders who remain politically active, including former presidents and prime ministers across Africa and beyond, arguing that the former Head of State “is entitled to the same democratic space.”

The remarks come as leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza continue to criticize the former President Uhuru Kenyatta for being active in politics in what they described as a constitutional breach.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey has filed a motion in the Senate seeking the withdrawal or reduction of retirement benefits for the former president.

The motion argues that the former Head of State has allegedly engaged in partisan political activity contrary to the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, which requires retired heads of state to remain non-partisan.

Cherarkey’s motion further calls for an audit of public funds allocated to the former president, with any recovered monies redirected to public welfare. It cites alleged attendance at political meetings and public remarks as evidence of political involvement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also criticised what he described as Mr Kenyatta’s continued political influence, warning against what he termed “political manipulation” of young people through public commentary.

Muturi, however, insisted that such criticism amounted to scapegoating. “Leadership demands accountability, not scapegoating,” he said, adding that attempts to link government failures to the former president were unjustified.

He further invoked constitutional protections for retired presidents, stating that Article 151(3) safeguards their benefits and privileges from being altered to their disadvantage.

“Any attempt to intimidate or undermine this provision is both unconstitutional, null and void and unacceptable,” he said.

Muturi concluded by urging for “mature, issue-based politics, not intimidation, propaganda, or vendetta,” warning against what he called the erosion of democratic standards in the country.