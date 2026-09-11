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Senator seeks probe into KICC’s revenue collection system
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has condemned criticisms of former President Uhuru Kenyatta by leaders in the Kenya Kwanza administration, calling them reckless and warning they could undermine constitutional democracy.
In a motion presented to the Thirteenth Parliament (Fourth Session) on May 4,2026, Senator Cherarkey argues that the law is intended to preserve the dignity and neutrality of retired heads of state.