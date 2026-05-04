NCIC warns 277 families control 70% of Kenya’s wealth

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has raised alarm over rising inequality in Kenya, warning that a small group of families controls a large share of the country’s wealth, a trend it says is weakening governance, public trust, and long-term stability.

NCIC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mutegi Giti said the concentration of wealth points to deep structural challenges, linking it to weak accountability systems and poor use of public resources.

Speaking on Monday during a Radio Generation interview, the CEO said that findings cited on economic inequality show that about 277 families control roughly 70 percent of Kenya’s economy.

“About 277 families in Kenya control 70% of the economy,” he said, adding that this represents a deeply uneven distribution of economic power in a country of more than 50 million people.

He said the imbalance reflects long-standing issues that policy and governance reforms have failed to resolve, leaving many Kenyans with limited economic opportunities.

Mutegi linked the situation to broader governance failures, arguing that weak oversight and poor allocation of resources have worsened disparities over time.

“We have a lot of structural inequalities,” he said, warning that failure to address them could lead to continued instability.

He also raised concern over the use of public funds, especially at the county level, saying large allocations are not translating into visible development.

“Counties have been given about 6 trillion and I do not see that development,” he said.

According to him, a large share of resources is spent on recurrent expenses instead of long-term projects that can drive transformation at the local level.

He said the challenges go beyond financial management, pointing to gaps in service delivery, poor infrastructure, and weak leadership accountability.

“When you do something, do something that generations will come and say, indeed, a road was constructed,” he said, criticising projects that deteriorate shortly after completion.

Mutegi cited roads that wear out within months as an example of poor planning and weak oversight, saying such outcomes waste resources and erode public confidence.

He also linked the inequality to past policy decisions, including land distribution systems and economic reforms that shaped ownership patterns over time.

He noted that early post-independence policies allowed broader access to land, but later changes contributed to increased concentration of assets.

The CEO said the combination of historical decisions, governance gaps, and inconsistent policies has reinforced inequality, leaving a small group with significant control over national resources while many remain economically vulnerable.

He stressed that economic growth alone is not enough if it does not benefit a wider section of the population, warning that the trend could deepen social divisions.

Mutegi called for stronger accountability, better use of public funds, and policies that promote fair distribution of resources.

He warned that without firm reforms, the wealth gap could continue to widen, slowing development and increasing public frustration.