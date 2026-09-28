Nairobi revenue rises but financial pressures persist, Controller of Budget says
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
The County collected Sh15.54 billion in own-source revenue during the year, a 14.9 per cent increase from the Sh13.53 billion collected in 2024/25.
State House received Sh1.07 billion, while facilities under the Deputy President’s office accounted for the remaining Sh100 million.
A project report says Kaimosi Friends University’s five-storey library is 81% complete but still requires Sh371.48m in pending works to meet a September 30, 2026 completion date. The article details certified payments to date, the remaining balances, and prior budget allocation and expenditure across financial years.
State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee over delayed borehole projects flagged as incomplete after contractual deadlines in the Auditor-General’s 2023/24 report. Korir cited contractor underperformance, extension approvals, and budget constraints.
The 12,000-seat stadium, which was renovated and used to host last year's Mashujaa Day celebrations, has now been cleared to make room for a new 14,000-seat facility expected to meet international standards.
The report, Beyond Fossil Fuels: Visions for Economic Diversification in Kenya, says Kenya spends more than Sh516 billion annually importing petrol, diesel and coal.
According to Mentoria Economics Chief Economist Ken Gichinga, governments should focus on creating conditions that allow businesses to thrive rather than directly participating in commercial activities.
The CS noted that the fiscal outlook has been strained by weaker-than-expected revenue collection, rising wage obligations, and emergency spending demands that have constrained government finances
Gachagua accused some leaders from the region of failing their constituents and instead supporting empty political promises. He insisted that leaders must explain the continued lack of essential services.
The CEO said the combination of historical decisions, governance gaps, and inconsistent policies has reinforced inequality, leaving a small group with significant control over national resources while many remain economically vulnerable.
According to Ramogi, the conditions attached to borrowing agreements restrict governments’ ability to make independent economic choices. He argued that once countries take loans, they are effectively locked into a system that dictates key policy directions.
Senator Kajwang said the hearings are not intended to punish governors but to interrogate how public resources are used and to help counties improve financial management. He added that many of the audit concerns are systemic and can be addressed through cooperation between the two levels of government.
Speaking on Tuesday at the Kenya Partners Convening (KPC) 2026 in Nairobi, he emphasised stronger collaboration among governments and partners to address declining donor support and ensure sustainable, locally driven development across key sectors like health, education, and agriculture.
The MP said the allocation would translate to about Sh24 million per vehicle and warned that public officials should exercise restraint in government expenditure.