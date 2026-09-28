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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public spending

State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir (centre), accompanied by other officials from the Department, appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on 23 July 2026 in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
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PS Korir put on the spot over delayed Sh49.7 million borehole projects

State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee over delayed borehole projects flagged as incomplete after contractual deadlines in the Auditor-General’s 2023/24 report. Korir cited contractor underperformance, extension approvals, and budget constraints.

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PS Oluga urges Africa to rethink development finance
Health and Wellness

PS Oluga urges Africa to rethink development finance

Speaking on Tuesday at the Kenya Partners Convening (KPC) 2026 in Nairobi, he emphasised stronger collaboration among governments and partners to address declining donor support and ensure sustainable, locally driven development across key sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

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