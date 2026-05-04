NCIC links unrest to low trust in government, weakening social values

Kenya’s fragile social and political climate is being fueled by a growing disconnect between citizens and public institutions, according to fresh insights shared by National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Daniel Mutegi, who says trust gaps and shifting values are at the heart of recurring unrest.

Addressing listeners on Radio Generation on Monday, Mutegi pointed to findings from a series of intergenerational forums that brought together Kenyans across age groups to openly discuss national concerns. The conversations, convened in the wake of youth-led protests and rising dissatisfaction, revealed a pattern of frustration tied to governance issues and a sense of exclusion from decision-making processes.

The intergenerational dialogue model, widely applied in peacebuilding spaces, allowed participants from Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and older generations to exchange views and reflect on shared challenges. Mutegi said the process helped uncover deep concerns around accountability, leadership and the weakening of social bonds.

“The number one reason why Kenya is not peaceful is the issue of lack of trust in government institutions,” he said.

He explained that although steps have been taken to improve confidence in public systems, many people still feel detached from government structures. The discussions showed that while institutions like churches and universities are still trusted, state agencies continue to struggle with public perception.

Mutegi said this lack of confidence extends even to key services such as policing.

“If you look at the corruption survey, you will see the National Police ranking top as the most corrupt,” he said, adding that this view is driven by “a few elements within the police service” and should not be taken as a reflection of the entire institution.

He said this presents an opening for reform, noting that continued reliance on public institutions means there is still a chance to restore credibility.

Beyond governance, Mutegi highlighted a deeper concern around the changing moral direction of society. He said values that once guided communities, including integrity, discipline and hard work, are being overshadowed by a growing focus on fast gains.

“The morals, the values that we held dear are no longer valuable,” he said.

He warned that this shift is feeding into corruption and weakening respect for the law, as more people pursue success through shortcuts.

“People may value quick wealth over hard work… and that’s why corruption grows,” he explained.

According to him, these attitudes are also visible in real-world challenges such as illegal land acquisition and construction in restricted areas, including riparian land, pointing to broader failures in both ethics and enforcement.

Mutegi also raised alarm over declining accountability in everyday life, saying traditional systems that once guided behavior are losing influence.

“Nowadays, even if you try to discipline a young person, it might be difficult,” he said, linking this to wider changes in authority and social expectations.

He further tied the breakdown of shared values to rising insecurity, saying cases of banditry reflect a worrying disregard for human life.

“The values that human life does not matter to some people… that is the manifestation,” he said.

Mutegi noted that some participants were initially hesitant to engage in the forums due to fear of possible backlash, but eventually opened up, allowing for honest and meaningful exchanges across generations.

He warned that failure to confront these issues could deepen instability in the country.

“These are the reasons why demonstrations and riots happen… some of them have not been addressed,” he said, calling for joint efforts across society to rebuild trust, strengthen values and promote unity.