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NCIC links unrest to low trust in government, weakening social values
Beyond governance, National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Daniel Mutegi highlighted a deeper concern around the changing moral direction of society.
Beyond governance, National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Daniel Mutegi highlighted a deeper concern around the changing moral direction of society.
NCIC CEO Daniel Mutegi says Kenya is strengthening legal and institutional tools to curb hate speech and political incitement ahead of the 2027 elections. Mutegi outlines a three-phase peace roadmap and notes the NCIC Act Bill is in third reading.