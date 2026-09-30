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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Rule of law

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award

Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society

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I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid
2027 Election

I would rather stay where I am! Sifuna dismisses number two bid

Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.

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Mukhisa Kituyi: Ruto has no room for advice
Politics

Mukhisa Kituyi: Ruto has no room for advice

Kituyi argued that Ruto’s conduct would be different if his advisers were genuinely able to influence his decisions. He said some of the actions taken by the President would not have happened had he been willing to listen to those around him.

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Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan
Exclusives

Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint

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