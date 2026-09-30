Njiru: Political coalitions should not end when presidents take office
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
Njiru argued that political alliances should be based on institutions, the Constitution and the rule of law instead of being built around individual politicians.
In a statement on Saturday, the foundation said the High Court had issued an order in June directing authorities to permit Kagoro to travel to Kenya pending the determination of a case challenging his deportation in February.
Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
Uhuru has further committed to ensuring that the handover is completed in accordance with the law and Jubilee Party’s governing constitution.
Sifuna spoke on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Lurende village, Khachonge, Kabuchai Constituency, during the burial of the mother of Senator Consolata Wakwabubi.He said leaders should not view political office as the main goal, arguing that the priority should be delivering change for Kenyans.
The Wiper leader spoke after chairing a joint meeting of the Azimio Council and National Executive Committee, where opposition leaders considered ways of deepening their cooperation.
Kituyi argued that Ruto’s conduct would be different if his advisers were genuinely able to influence his decisions. He said some of the actions taken by the President would not have happened had he been willing to listen to those around him.
The senator took issue with what he called the “Mambo Matatu, pack and go” approach, saying the practice could create an environment where businesses are unsure whether their investments will remain secure.
The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said training remains at the centre of police reforms and is key to building a disciplined and professional service capable of responding to the country’s changing security needs.
In a message marking Katiba Day on Thursday, Odhiambo called for a renewed examination of how the Constitution has shaped Kenya since it was promulgated on August 27, 2010, arguing that its promise must be measured by the everyday experiences of citizens
Wamalwa's decision to enter elective politics was informed by years of observing leadership and governance issues through her career in journalism and communication
NCIC summoned Gachagua on August 18 over remarks allegedly made at different public gatherings. The commission is investigating statements attributed to him during a tour of Meru County between July 25 and July 28.
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society would pursue accountability where credible evidence establishes that public officials were involved in, or responsible for, political violence
Odhiambo noted that the decision to approach The Hague should be viewed as a serious warning about confidence in Kenya's domestic institutions as the country moves towards the 2027 General Election
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, the Advocate said political violence was not a new phenomenon in Kenya, pointing to incidents recorded under successive governments and during the country’s multiparty era.
The Senate says it had a duty to bring the proceedings to an end once they had been started. It also disputes the argument that refusing to grant Gachagua another adjournment denied him an opportunity to defend himself.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint
The Council said the media must remain neutral and safe at all times, allowing journalists to carry out their work without being caught up in political confrontations.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, Ichung'wah said politicians should reject divisive rhetoric that threatens national cohesion.
In a statement on his social media pages, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka linked the arrest to a crackdown on free speech, while noting that he does not support incitement.
According to Türk, the developments under President Yoweri Museveni's administration have left many Ugandans living in fear as restrictions on fundamental freedoms continue to grow.
Maraga accused the government of weakening institutions that are meant to drive national development, saying development plans cannot succeed in institutions that have been captured by private interests.
Murkomen said the fight against crime requires all State institutions to work together, urging the Judiciary to support efforts to prosecute suspects accused of looting, setting property on fire and destroying businesses during demonstrations.
Matiang’i also used the occasion to present himself as a leader capable of tackling insecurity, saying political violence would not be tolerated if he were entrusted with the country's leadership after the 2027 General Election.
The latest decision follows a Constitutional Court ruling in May that found Parliament had acted unlawfully when it decided not to establish an impeachment inquiry after an independent panel concluded in 2022 that Ramaphosa might have a case to answer over the Farmgate matter.
According to Mugachia, the National Security Council is the country's highest organ on national security and is mandated to advise the President on security matters.
Mugachia said restoring the rule of law would be the cornerstone of his administration, describing it as the foundation upon which economic recovery and democratic governance would be built
Karua maintained that her decision is not open for negotiation, adding that she remains committed to the coalition and will stand behind the candidate selected through the agreed process, but only as a supporter.
He also called for greater youth empowerment and the protection of every Kenyan's democratic right to participate peacefully, arguing that political competition should be anchored in respect for constitutional freedoms and the rule of law