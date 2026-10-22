Maliba casts Sifuna as constitutionalism champion in call for return to rule of law

Progress Plus Alliance (PPA) party leader Arnold Maliba has described Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as a leading voice in the push to restore constitutionalism in Kenya, arguing that the country must return to the principles of the 2010 Constitution before it can achieve meaningful and inclusive development.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Maliba said Sifuna’s political message centres on restoring the rule of law, safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring that government leaders remain answerable to the public.

He compared Sifuna’s role to that of a preacher urging the country to return to its constitutional foundations, arguing that Kenya had lost direction and needed to use the law as its main guide in governing public affairs.

“Edwin Sifuna is the evangelist of us going back to where we started because we lost our way. Once you've lost your way, you go back to the nearest beacon that you can remember, and that beacon is the law,” Maliba said.

The PPA leader argued that the Constitution should guide how state power is exercised, public resources are spent and citizens’ rights are protected, rather than being treated as a document that political leaders refer to mainly during election campaigns.

He maintained that the country's development should not be judged only by the number of roads built, housing projects launched or other infrastructure delivered, saying respect for constitutional principles must remain central to assessing government performance.

According to Maliba, development programmes cannot replace the government's duty to protect fundamental rights and uphold the law. He cautioned against placing economic and social promises above the basic freedoms and protections guaranteed to citizens.

“Your right to life takes precedence over your right to housing. If you were ever forced to choose between rights, fundamental civil and political rights would come first, followed by second-generation rights, such as socio-economic rights,” he said.

Maliba's argument placed constitutional protections at the heart of the debate on national development, suggesting that government policies should advance the welfare of citizens without weakening their rights or limiting public accountability.

He identified three broad pillars in Sifuna's proposed political agenda: establishing a functional constitutional republic, building an economy that creates opportunities for all and ensuring that the government remains accountable to the people.

On constitutional governance, Maliba said public institutions must operate within the law, respect the limits placed on their powers and protect citizens from decisions made without regard for their constitutional rights.

He pointed to Article 10 of the Constitution, which sets out the national values and principles of governance, including the rule of law, democracy, public participation, integrity, transparency and accountability.

Maliba also referred to Article 43, which guarantees economic and social rights, and Article 174, which outlines the objectives of devolution. These include promoting the democratic and accountable exercise of power and ensuring the fair sharing of national and local resources.

He argued that these constitutional provisions should form the basis of political parties' plans and promises, with leaders expected to explain how they intend to put the principles into practice.

Maliba questioned whether Kenya was living up to the vision set out in the Constitution, saying Sifuna's message was centred on restoring the values that informed the country's constitutional framework.

“Can we take this country to what we said we wanted it to be? He is simply saying the overarching premise of his presidency is constitutionalism and the rule of law.”

The PPA leader further called on political parties to develop clear and practical plans that show how their election promises would be implemented, rather than relying on broad statements about what they intend to achieve once in government.

He said a political manifesto should set out specific goals, explain the resources required to achieve them and establish clear measures for tracking progress and holding leaders accountable.

“A manifesto should be a strategic plan. It should be costed. It should have goals.”

Maliba also argued that Kenya has enough skilled people within the public service to support the country's development agenda, but said the challenge lies in the quality of leadership guiding their work.

He maintained that senior government officials should be guided by constitutional principles, allowing public servants to apply their knowledge and skills effectively in delivering services and implementing national development plans.

In his view, a government that respects the Constitution and provides clear direction would be better placed to make use of the country's available talent and resources while ensuring that public institutions serve citizens effectively.

His remarks presented Sifuna's political message as a call to place constitutionalism at the centre of national leadership and policy discussions, with the rule of law serving as the starting point for decisions on development, public spending and the protection of citizens.

Maliba maintained that Kenya already has a constitutional framework capable of guiding inclusive development, arguing that the priority should be to put into practice the principles adopted in 2010 rather than leave them as promises made during election campaigns.