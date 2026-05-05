Kioni praises Gachagua’s strategy as he warns opposition over unity gaps

Jubilee Party Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has openly praised the growing political strategy of Rigathi Gachagua while at the same time warning that Kenya’s opposition risks losing ground if it continues operating in a divided and uncoordinated manner ahead of future elections.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Kioni said opposition parties are struggling with mobilisation at the grassroots level, even as rival camps become more active in reaching voters directly. He urged faster decisions and stronger coordination within the opposition.

He also aligned himself with remarks made by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has been pushing for opposition unity and the fronting of a single presidential candidate to improve competitiveness in the next elections.

Kioni compared Jubilee’s structure with Gachagua’s DCP, using a metaphor to describe how influence is shifting on the ground.

“DCP is not deeply inside the hearts of people, right? But they are the ones knocking doors. They are warming ones cruising the gates,” he said, suggesting that consistent engagement with voters is strengthening their presence.

The Deputy party leader further acknowledged that the approach has given DCP an advantage in areas where opposition parties previously enjoyed strong support.

Kioni noted that even when the strategy worked against DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua, he still recognised the discipline behind it.

“I admire even when he (Gachagua) was mismanaging me in my own area, that’s a clarity of mind I admire in politics.He's been building DCP within the united opposition, craftier than all of us," he noted

Kioni, who is also a former Ndaragwa MP also pointed to instances where he was prevented from addressing his supporters, saying such moves reflected calculated political planning.

“If we make sure that he doesn't speak, that's a plus, he scored, and he's called,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he insisted that Jubilee and allied forces could recover lost support if they became more active at the grassroots level.

“If we don't start doing the knocking, there is already another guy who is doing what you are doing,” he warned.

Going further, Kioni also noted that internal competition within the opposition is shaping the political landscape, with different leaders pursuing individual party structures while still loosely cooperating.

On the position of Martha Karua, Kioni said she had chosen to prioritise building her own party while still engaging with the wider opposition.

“She said she would want to build her party, she will occasionally show up at the United opposition, but her main aim now is to build her party,” he said.

However, he warned that gaps created by uneven coordination were being taken advantage of by more organised political actors.

“He has come and occupied that gap. It's not totally gone, and he knows it,” Kioni said, referring to Gachagua’s growing influence.

The remarks come at a time when opposition leaders are increasingly calling for unity, including Babu Owino, who has urged formation of a single presidential ticket.

Babu has also signalled a shift in political direction, saying “ODM does not exist; sahii tuko na lemon,” as he outlined plans around his “Linda Mwananchi” movement and cooperation with like-minded leaders.

Kioni warned that continued lack of clarity could cost the opposition in the next election cycle.He stressed the need for urgency in selecting a presidential flagbearer.

“If we continue with this strategic ambiguity, we can easily hand over another five years. We need to know who our presidential candidate is as soon as possible, today, tomorrow, it’s getting late every other day,” he said.

Kioni further pushed for a shift in mindset within opposition ranks, arguing that caution was slowing progress.

The wider political picture shows an opposition that remains divided, with competing parties, shifting alliances, and no clear presidential frontrunner. While unity talks continue, individual camps are still building separate support bases, weakening coordination.

As the debate continues, Kioni’s remarks highlight both admiration for rival political organisation and concern over opposition fragmentation, setting the tone for ongoing realignment ahead of future elections.