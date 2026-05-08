KEWOPA distances itself from Senator Karen Nyamu’s remarks on student

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has distanced itself from remarks made by nominated Senator Karen Nyamu concerning a student under the Voluntary Service Scheme, saying the sentiments risk undermining the dignity and protection of children.

In a statement issued by chairperson Leah Sankaire on Friday, the association said it was concerned by comments made in the Senate and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children and young people in public spaces.

“KEWOPA notes with concern the recent remarks made in the Senate by one of our members, Senator Karen Nyamu,” the statement said.

The association stressed that it does not support statements that could expose children to ridicule, discomfort, or objectification.

“KEWOPA wishes to firmly condemn and distance itself from sentiments that may undermine the dignity, safety and well-being of children,” the statement added.

Although the association did not detail the exact remarks, the statement appeared aimed at calming growing public criticism and reinforcing standards expected of leaders when addressing issues involving minors.

KEWOPA said all children deserve respect, protection, and environments that support their growth and ambitions.

“We believe that all children deserve respect, protection, and an environment that nurtures their dreams and potential,” the association stated.

The women legislators’ caucus further argued that public institutions, including Parliament, should remain safe and empowering spaces for young people seeking mentorship and civic exposure.

“At a time when young girls across the country are looking up to leaders for guidance, mentorship and inspiration, it is critical that public institutions remain spaces that nurture confidence, ambition and civic participation,” Sankaire said.

The association warned that comments capable of embarrassing or intimidating children could discourage meaningful youth participation in governance and leadership spaces.

“Any sentiments that expose children to ridicule, objectification, or discomfort undermine the responsibility entrusted to leaders,” the statement read.

KEWOPA also reaffirmed its support for laws and policies aimed at protecting children’s rights and dignity in line with the Constitution and child protection frameworks.

The association urged political leaders and public officers to exercise caution and sensitivity in their public statements, especially where children are involved.

“We encourage leaders and public officers to exercise responsibility and sensitivity in their public utterances, particularly where children are concerned,” Sankaire said.

The statement places renewed focus on conduct within public institutions and the responsibility borne by leaders when engaging with minors and vulnerable groups.

KEWOPA said its leadership remains rooted in care, mentorship and accountability, adding that it would continue advocating for respectful and inclusive spaces for children and young people.