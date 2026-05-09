Ruto woos Mt Kenya with new projects in Laikipia

President William Ruto on Friday used his development tour of Laikipia County to reassure the Mt Kenya region that his administration remains committed to fulfilling the promises made during the 2022 campaigns, even as political support in the area continues to shift.

During several engagements in the county, the President defended his record in the region and urged residents not to turn away from his leadership amid growing opposition influence linked to the fallout following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in October 2024.

“I will not discriminate this region. I will do everything possible to work with you,”he said on Friday.

Ruto described Laikipia as a key county whose growth and stability remain important to his administration’s plans. He appealed to residents not to be swayed by leaders pushing them to abandon his government.

The President’s visit comes at a time when political tensions in Mt Kenya continue to rise after the removal of Gachagua from office, a move that triggered criticism from sections of leaders and residents in the region.

President William Ruto inspecting progress of the 955-unit Starehe Affordable Housing Project in Nyahururu Town, Laikipia West Constituency,on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto inspecting progress of the 955-unit Starehe Affordable Housing Project in Nyahururu Town, Laikipia West Constituency,on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has emerged as one of the strongest critics of the President and has since joined other leaders in the United Opposition outfit.

While addressing residents, Dr Ruto revisited the commitments he made during the 2022 election campaigns and thanked the region for backing his presidential bid.

He said his administration had already rolled out several projects in Laikipia, while others were at different stages of implementation.

Among the projects, he said, is the affordable housing programme in Nyahururu, where the government plans to construct 5,000 housing units at a cost of Sh11 billion.

The President also announced plans to build 13 markets across the county at a cost of Sh400 million to support traders and small businesses.

Ruto also commissioned the construction of the 60-kilometre Nanyuki-Doldol road project valued at Sh4 billion.

He further listed other planned road projects, including Rumuruti-Mutara, Nanyuki-Kinamba-Matweku and Sipili-Ol Moran-Kinamba.

According to the President, the Kenya Defence Forces will also help open up roads in some parts of the country to improve security and create a better environment for economic activities.

He said the Ministry of Defence will put up five more schools in Laikipia North to improve access to education in areas that were previously affected by insecurity.

“We have constructed 15 schools. Our goal is to ensure our children have access to quality education,” he said.

The President, at the same time, dismissed the opposition, saying it lacks a clear agenda for both the region and the country.

“When I was here during the 2022 election campaigns, I promised to work for you and this is what I am doing,” the President said.