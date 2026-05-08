Iran blasts US over Strait of Hormuz clashes as tensions escalate

Iran has sharply criticised the United States over rising military tensions in the Gulf, accusing Washington of choosing force over diplomacy as fresh naval and aerial exchanges were reported around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States repeatedly turns to military action whenever a negotiated settlement appears within reach.

In a post on X on Friday, Araghchi said Iranians would not give in to external pressure, stressing, “Iranians would "never bow to pressure", Araghchi said in a post on X, a day after both sides accused each other of launching attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and as the US fired on more Iranian vessels.”

He further questioned Washington’s intentions, saying, “Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS [US President Donald Trump] into another quagmire?”

The remarks came as both Tehran and Washington traded blame over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

Despite the rising tensions, US President Donald Trump maintained that a ceasefire arrangement tied to talks aimed at ending the war launched in February remained in place.

According to US officials, Iran is expected to respond on Friday to proposals presented by Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a visit to Italy, “I hope it's a serious offer, I really do,” referring to the expected Iranian response.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained a central flashpoint, with Iran accused of targeting US allies in the Gulf while Washington maintains pressure through naval deployments and restrictions. The waterway carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, and disruptions have pushed global prices higher.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a US military operation aimed at freeing around 2,000 vessels that had been stranded in the region since February, before later pausing the mission.

Washington has also maintained what it describes as a naval blockade on Iranian ports to push Tehran toward accepting its conditions, a move Iran has strongly rejected.

On Friday, US Central Command said its forces disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers that were attempting to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

The command said, “US forces had fired "precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran," the statement said.”

Centcom added that it was blocking more than 70 tankers from accessing Iranian ports.

The latest military exchanges followed Thursday’s incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides accusing each other of initiating attacks. US forces claimed Iran launched missiles, drones and small boats targeting warships, describing it as an “unprovoked attack.”

Iran’s military leadership, however, said the US had struck an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel near the Strait and carried out aerial attacks along coastal areas.

In the Hormozgan province, Mohammad Radmehr said a cargo vessel caught fire near Minab, with rescue teams searching for missing sailors and treating the injured.

“Ten injured sailors have been transferred to hospital, and local groups and search teams are trying to learn the fate of the other sailors,” Radmehr told Iranian state news agency Mehr.

Trump later said on Truth Social that US forces had destroyed several small boats, missiles and drones, adding “great damage” was done to the attackers.

He warned of further action, saying, “Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, FAST!”