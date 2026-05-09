Truphena Muthoni breaks world record after hugging 1,234 trees in Brazil

A campaign aimed at promoting environmental conservation placed Kenyan climate activist Truphena Muthoni in the global spotlight after she broke the Guinness World Record for the highest number of trees hugged in one hour.

Muthoni hugged 1,234 trees during the challenge held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Jardim Botânico Brasília in Brazil, setting a new provisional world record.

The previous record stood at 1,123 trees and was achieved in March 2024 by Ghanaian forestry student Abubakar Tahiru during an event in Alabama, USA.

Tahiru completed the challenge by wrapping both arms around each tree while maintaining a pace of nearly one tree every three seconds.

But the Kenyan activist managed to go beyond that mark by 111 trees during her one-hour run through the botanical garden.

The 22-year-old conservationist had initially hoped to hug 1,172 trees but exceeded the target by more than 60 trees.

In a statement released after the challenge, Muthoni said: “Target was 1,172. We reached 1,234.”

She later added: “After decades, Afro-Indigenous Brazil and the African diaspora meet again!”

Her achievement was confirmed by the Kenyan Embassy in Brazil, which described the challenge as part of her Environmental Awareness Tour in the South American country.

“On 8th May 2026, as part of her Environmental Awareness Tour in Brazil, Truphena Muthoni, HSC, broke the Guinness World Record for the most trees hugged in one hour,” the embassy stated.

Environmentalist Truphena Muthoni with Peris Kariuki, Deputy Head of Mission (left), Dr Andrew Karanja, Kenyan Ambassador to Brazil (center) and Allan Freire, President of Jardim Botânico Brasília, on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/Kenyan Embassy, Brazil Environmentalist Truphena Muthoni with Peris Kariuki, Deputy Head of Mission (left), Dr Andrew Karanja, Kenyan Ambassador to Brazil (center) and Allan Freire, President of Jardim Botânico Brasília, on May 8, 2026.PHOTO/Kenyan Embassy, Brazil

The event drew support from Kenyan diplomats, environmental officials, members of the Kenyan community in Brazil, and residents.

Those in attendance included Ambassador Andrew Karanja, Deputy Head of Mission Peris Kariuki, and Jardim Botânico Brasília President Allan Freire.

Muthoni has become widely known for using endurance challenges to campaign for environmental conservation and protection of indigenous trees.

In December 2025, she spent 72 straight hours hugging a single indigenous tree in Nyeri County, breaking her earlier 48-hour record set in February the same year.

The activist says her campaigns are focused on creating awareness about indigenous trees and recognising Indigenous knowledge in addressing climate change.

She has said her efforts are intended to “elevate and advocate for the protection of indigenous trees and to honour the wisdom of Indigenous Peoples, whose knowledge systems remain central to global climate solutions”.