Truphena Muthoni breaks world record after hugging 1,234 trees in Brazil
The previous record stood at 1,123 trees and was achieved in March 2024 by Ghanaian forestry student Abubakar Tahiru during an event in Alabama, USA.
The previous record stood at 1,123 trees and was achieved in March 2024 by Ghanaian forestry student Abubakar Tahiru during an event in Alabama, USA.
In a statement released on January 26,2026,Guinness World Records ratified the endurance feat which drawn international attention, highlighting a unique and deeply symbolic form of environmental activism rooted in care, connection and sustainability.
In a statement on his X account after meeting Muthoni at State House on Monday, the President lauded Muthoni for spending 72 continuous hours embracing an indigenous tree, an act he described as deeply symbolic and courageous.
Muthoni hopes the feat will spotlight the urgency of climate action while surpassing her own previous milestone.
Her upcoming goal is to embrace a Samaúma tree, estimated to be around 300 years old, for a continuous 72 hours.