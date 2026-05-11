CS Cheptumo condemns killing of Baby Shirley in Tharaka Nithi, calls for swift justice

The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services has condemned the killing of three-year-old Baby Shirley in Tharaka Nithi County, describing the incident as “a grave affront to the conscience of our nation.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo expressed shock, sorrow and outrage over the death of the child from Muthokima Ward in Tharaka North Sub-County following her disappearance and the recovery of her body.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific circumstances under which the innocent child lost her life,” the CS said, describing the killing as a “heinous act against a defenseless child.”

Cheptumo noted that the tragedy had occurred during Mother’s Day celebrations, making the loss even more painful for the family and the country.

“It is particularly painful and heartbreaking that this tragedy has occurred during the period when families across the country and the world celebrate Mother’s Day — a time meant to honour the love, protection and joy that children bring to families,” she said.

“Instead of celebrating with their daughter, Baby Shirley’s mother and family are enduring unimaginable grief and anguish,” the CS added.

The ministry said the killing had not only devastated the family and residents of Tharaka Nithi County, but had also shocked the nation.

“This heinous act against a defenseless child is not only heartbreaking to the family and the people of Tharaka Nithi County, but also a grave affront to the conscience of our nation,” the statement added.

Cheptumo conveyed condolences to the child’s family, relatives and the wider community while assuring them of government support during the difficult period.

The ministry also commended the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Tharaka North for what it termed as a swift response and ongoing investigations into the matter.

“We urge investigative agencies to pursue the matter thoroughly, expeditiously and without fear or favor so that all those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice,” she said.

According to the ministry, preliminary findings point to “evidence of severe violence and criminal conduct.”

The CS further appealed to members of the public to cooperate with investigators by sharing any information that could help with the case.

“Community vigilance and collective responsibility are critical in protecting children from abuse, exploitation and violence,” she stated.

The ministry added that it would continue supporting the affected family through child protection officers and relevant agencies while working with county and national authorities to strengthen child protection mechanisms within communities.

“May Baby Shirley rest in eternal peace, and may her family find strength, comfort and justice during this difficult period,” Cheptumo said.