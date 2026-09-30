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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

digital infrastructure

France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems
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France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems

Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.

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