Kenya, Uganda lawmakers seek new approach to regulating AI
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
Kenya’s experience with M-Pesa was cited as another example of the difficulty of regulating new technologies using existing legal categories.
The Communications Authority of Kenya recorded 72,164,664 DDoS attacks, up 114.3 per cent from the 33,680,462 incidents reported in the 2024/2025 financial year.
The two countries already have established commercial links, although merchandise trade remains relatively modest compared with the broader investment relationship
The regulator has proposed a standalone licence for data centre operators, replacing the current arrangement where co-location data centres are regulated under the Network Facilities Provider-Tier 2 (NFP-T2) licence.
Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said the transition will release radio spectrum and network capacity currently occupied by legacy technologies, allowing mobile operators to strengthen investment in newer networks.
The Deputy President said data is an integral part of the socio-economic transformation agenda which makes the core of the government’s development objectives.
Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has opened its first regional office in Nairobi after signing a Host Country Agreement with Kenya. The deal, witnessed by President William Ruto, targets infrastructure investment and industrial development across East Africa.
The bank served as the sole arranger, lender, and facility agent for the term facility, also providing advisory services to ensure the funding meets Safaricom’s specific operational and market needs.