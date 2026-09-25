Kenya, Mauritius seek stronger economic links to unlock opportunities

Kenya and Mauritius are seeking to strengthen cooperation in finance, technology, investment and innovation to expand business opportunities and promote deeper economic integration across Africa.

Speaking at the Kenya-Mauritius Business Forum in Nairobi on Friday, Economic Development Board Mauritius Director Narendra Narrainen said the two economies were complementary, with Kenya providing access to the East African market while Mauritius offers financial structures that can help international investors deploy capital into African businesses.

Narrainen stated that the relationship between Kenya and Mauritius had moved beyond traditional trade to include cross-border investment and capital mobilisation.

“As fellow members of COMESA and signatory partners to the African Continental Free Trade Area, our nations have long shared a vision of an interconnected, self-reliant Africa, driven by trade and investment rather than aid.”

The EDB Mauritius Director maintained that Kenya serves as a commercial, digital and logistics gateway to East Africa, while Mauritius has developed an international financial centre capable of structuring and channelling capital into growth sectors.

According to Narrainen, direct investment stock originating from Mauritius into Kenya stood at more than US$2.10 billion as of June 2025, with investments spread across renewable energy, technology, agricultural processing and financial services.

He further stated that the Mauritius International Financial Centre could further support Kenyan companies seeking to expand across Africa by providing investment vehicles and access to international capital.

The two countries already have established commercial links, although merchandise trade remains relatively modest compared with the broader investment relationship.

United Nations Comtrade data shows Kenya exported goods worth about US$14.36 million to Mauritius in 2024, while imports from Mauritius stood at approximately US$57.44 million. Sugar and sugar confectionery accounted for US$47.25 million of Kenya's imports from Mauritius.

Narrainen also pointed to Mauritius' investment agreements, double-taxation arrangements and legal framework as tools that could provide greater certainty to investors.

He further explained that Mauritius was developing its technology ecosystem, including initiatives targeting artificial intelligence and digital businesses.

Mauritius launched a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in April 2026, alongside guidelines focused on responsible and ethical AI development.

The strategy identifies infrastructure, skills, innovation, governance and trust as key areas for AI development.

Dr Fiona Asonga, CEO of Technology Service Providers of Kenya, said cooperation should extend to fintech, capital markets, agriculture, artificial intelligence, digital services and data centres.

Asonga stressed that Mauritius' financial infrastructure could help Kenyan companies access international capital and expand into other African markets.

She called for stronger regulatory cooperation between the two countries, including efforts to address double taxation, improve compliance and develop sector-specific frameworks for emerging industries.

“We need to also look at the areas of collaboration within the capital market space, where dialogue is encouraged between the Nairobi International Financial Center and Mauritius International Financial Center,” she said.

Asonga maintained that such engagement could facilitate equity financing and fundraising between the two markets while supporting businesses operating across different sectors.

Agriculture was also identified as an area for closer cooperation, with Asonga pointing to Mauritius' experience in the sugar industry as a potential source of lessons for Kenya.

Technology and digital infrastructure emerged as another potential area of partnership.

Asonga highlighted artificial intelligence, fintech and data centres, including opportunities to develop energy-efficient computing infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI services.

Mauritius has introduced several measures to encourage investment in technology. Under its Finance Act 2025, qualifying companies investing in artificial intelligence can claim a double deduction on eligible capital and recurrent expenditure, subject to conditions.

The country is also pursuing a high-tech economic development agenda that includes AI infrastructure, regulatory sandboxes and technology parks. Its digital blueprint identifies AI, data governance, digital infrastructure and private-sector innovation as key components of the country's development strategy.

The broader economic context provides scope for stronger Kenya-Mauritius commercial ties. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) data shows Kenya's merchandise exports reached US$8.24 billion in 2024, while Mauritius recorded merchandise exports of about US$2.37 billion and services exports estimated at US$6.15 billion.

The forum, held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, brought together government officials, business leaders, technology companies and investment stakeholders from Kenya and Mauritius to explore opportunities for deeper commercial and economic cooperation.