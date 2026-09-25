Kenya, Mauritius seek stronger economic links to unlock opportunities
The two countries already have established commercial links, although merchandise trade remains relatively modest compared with the broader investment relationship
The two countries already have established commercial links, although merchandise trade remains relatively modest compared with the broader investment relationship
The researcher argued that Kenya’s position within the Global South should be assessed by examining the structures that influence its ability to determine its own economic and social priorities
Sifuna welcomed the former Cabinet minister to the movement, describing him as a valuable addition to the opposition-backed outfit.
According to the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD), oil shipments are expected to recover over time, but wider economic impacts could persist for considerably longer.
The 2024 Foreign Investment Survey (FIS) shows that expatriates in firms with foreign ownership dropped by 12.52 percent to 3,502 in June 2024, down from 4,003 a year earlier.