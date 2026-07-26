Wildfires: More than 300,000 flee in France and Spain
In Spain, where a state of emergency has been declared, a change in weather conditions has helped firefighters outside Madrid.
In Spain, where a state of emergency has been declared, a change in weather conditions has helped firefighters outside Madrid.
The doctor was "immediately admitted to a specialised facility" and is in a stable condition, the French health ministry said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.
Set to be held in Nairobi from May 11-12, 2026, the summit brought together heads of state, defense experts, and regional policymakers to discuss security cooperation, economic resilience, and the strengthening of defense partnerships among other important subjects.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the countries had signed a declaration of intent that would allow forces to operate in Ukraine once a deal is in place. He added that military hubs could be set up across the country to protect its borders and prevent future invasions.
Zelensky will attend the talks in Downing Street alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
He also stated that he still believes a negotiated solution is possible to address the trade deficit between the world’s second-largest economy and the European Union (EU).
Lecornu, reappointed just days after resigning, must win over Socialist MPs to prevent his government from collapsing. Far-left and far-right opposition parties have scheduled censure votes on Thursday, pressing for parliamentary elections to resolve the deadlock.
Lecornu’s reinstatement shocked even his allies. Only two days earlier, he told French television that his “mission is over” and that he was not seeking a return. Despite that, the Élysée confirmed that Macron had formally asked him to form a new government, giving him “full authority” to act.
Lecornu, one of Macron’s most trusted allies, became the third prime minister to step down in under a year amid deep divisions in a hung parliament that has struggled to function since last year’s elections. Macron asked him to remain temporarily in office to hold consultations and try to forge consensus on a way out of the political impasse.
Lecornu is the fifth French Premier to quit his post in the past two years.
The Nairobi-hosted summit, co-organized by Kenya and France, will bring together African and French heads of state and government. Its focus will be on fostering innovation, promoting economic growth, and building partnerships that offer mutual benefit.
Scuffles were reported in the cities of Lyon and Nantes, and in Paris small-scale clashes broke out between police and protesters.
Leaders of France, Germany and Britain will host a video call on Sunday for their so-called "coalition of the willing" to discuss steps towards ending the war in Ukraine