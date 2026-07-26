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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Macron

France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems
News

France calls for joint Africa–Europe push to build digital and AI systems

Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that building real independence in technology will require heavy investment in infrastructure, especially in energy production, computing capacity and digital systems that can support artificial intelligence development across both Africa and Europe.

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Macron’s gamble: Lecornu reinstated in bid to restore stability
Global Affairs

Macron’s gamble: Lecornu reinstated in bid to restore stability

Lecornu’s reinstatement shocked even his allies. Only two days earlier, he told French television that his “mission is over” and that he was not seeking a return. Despite that, the Élysée confirmed that Macron had formally asked him to form a new government, giving him “full authority” to act.

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Macron to appoint new Prime Minister within 48 hours
Global Affairs

Macron to appoint new Prime Minister within 48 hours

Lecornu, one of Macron’s most trusted allies, became the third prime minister to step down in under a year amid deep divisions in a hung parliament that has struggled to function since last year’s elections. Macron asked him to remain temporarily in office to hold consultations and try to forge consensus on a way out of the political impasse.

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Kenya to host Africa-France innovation summit in 2026
News

Kenya to host Africa-France innovation summit in 2026

The Nairobi-hosted summit, co-organized by Kenya and France, will bring together African and French heads of state and government. Its focus will be on fostering innovation, promoting economic growth, and building partnerships that offer mutual benefit.

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