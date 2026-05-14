Msambweni NG-CDF manager put on the spot over 111 unverified projects

The Msambweni Constituency Fund Manager has come under intense scrutiny after failing to account for 111 projects allegedly implemented using National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) resources, raising fresh concerns over accountability in the use of public funds.

The matter emerged before the National Assembly’s Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee (DFAC) during the examination of audit reports covering the Msambweni Constituency for the financial years 2016/2017 to 2022/2023.

Lawmakers questioned the Fund Manager over what the Auditor General flagged as a failure to provide adequate documentation confirming the existence, completion and value-for-money of the projects under review.

According to the audit findings, the constituency office did not present key supporting documents required for verification, including coloured photographs of completed projects and official completion certificates.

The Auditor General noted that the absence of these records made it impossible to confirm whether the 111 listed projects were fully implemented or existed at all.

Committee members expressed concern over what they described as a serious breakdown in record-keeping and project monitoring systems within the constituency office.

“We expected you to file these documents in advance before coming for the meeting since we notified you of this meeting three weeks in advance,” said DFAC Chairperson Gideon Mulyungi.

He added that accountability documentation is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all projects funded through public resources, warning that failure to comply undermines oversight mechanisms established under the NG-CDF framework.

Members of the committee further questioned how a large number of projects could proceed without basic verification records, arguing that the situation raised red flags over transparency, governance and prudent use of taxpayer funds.

The lawmakers emphasized that proper documentation is essential to ensure that development projects financed through the NG-CDF are not only implemented but also verifiable, traceable and beneficial to local communities.

During the session, the committee pressed the Fund Manager to explain the discrepancies and the absence of supporting evidence despite multiple audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General.

The Fund Manager was also required to clarify the status of project implementation across various sectors, including education, infrastructure and community development, which are typically funded under the NG-CDF framework.

However, the committee maintained that without documentary proof, including photographs, completion certificates and project files, the reported projects could not be independently validated.

Mulyungi directed the Msambweni Fund Manager to compile and submit all outstanding documentation within three weeks for further review and verification by the committee.

“We are giving you three weeks to ensure all the required documents as highlighted by the Auditor General are submitted for scrutiny,” he said.

The DFAC chairperson further warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeline could trigger additional parliamentary action, including deeper investigations into the management of funds allocated to the constituency over the review period.

The committee reiterated that all NG-CDF implementing units are legally obligated to maintain proper records of all funded projects, including procurement documents, progress reports, completion certificates and photographic evidence.

Lawmakers stressed that weak documentation practices not only hinder parliamentary oversight but also expose public funds to potential misuse.

The session is part of ongoing parliamentary scrutiny of constituency development funds across the country, with DFAC reviewing audit reports aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency and effective service delivery at the grassroots level.

The Msambweni case now adds to growing concerns raised by oversight institutions over compliance gaps in documentation and project tracking within devolved and constituency-based development programmes.

The committee is expected to revisit the matter once the requested documents are submitted, after which further determinations will be made on the veracity and status of the 111 disputed projects.