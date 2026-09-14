Fuel prices remain unchanged in new EPRA review
In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol will continue to retail at Sh214.03 cents, while Diesel will remain at Sh217.86 cents per litre.
In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol will continue to retail at Sh214.03 cents, while Diesel will remain at Sh217.86 cents per litre.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the regulator announced that the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will remain unchanged and will take effect from midnight, remaining in force until August 14, 2026.
In its latest monthly review released on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the revised prices were arrived at in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022.
Kenya holds 23-day diesel, 28-day petrol stock, Kinyua says amid supply fears
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro proposes a four to six-month fuel relief package to cut 8% VAT on petroleum, reduce the Road Maintenance Levy, and inject Sh5 billion from the Fuel Stabilisation Fund to subsidise diesel prices.
In Mombasa, Super Petrol will cost Sh211.09, diesel Sh239.64 and kerosene Sh149.49 per litre.
The new prices will apply from January 15 to February 14, 2026, following a review conducted in line with the law.