Motorists urged to seek alternative routes as section of Southern Bypass closes for Nairobi Marathon Relay

Motorists have been urged to plan and seek alternative routes following the announcement by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) of a temporary closure along a key section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass to facilitate the 2026 Nairobi Marathon Relay on Sunday.

In a public notice, KeNHA said the affected stretch runs between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange.

The closure will take effect on Sunday, May 10, 2026, from 6 am to 1 pm a period expected to coincide with peak morning movement across the city.

“KeNHA wishes to inform the public that the Nairobi Southern Bypass between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026 from 6.00am to 1.00pm,” the notice stated.

The authority said the temporary shutdown is necessary to allow for the smooth and safe running of the 2026 Nairobi Marathon, which typically attracts large numbers of participants and requires controlled road access.

“This road closure is to facilitate for the 2026 Nairobi Marathon event to take place,” KeNHA said, emphasising the importance of securing the route for runners and ensuring public safety.

To ease disruption, the highways authority has directed motorists to use Mombasa Road (A8) as the main alternative.

Drivers from Ole Sereni Interchange have been advised to connect through the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout in order to access Lang’ata Road.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to use the Mombasa Road (A8) Highway from Ole Sereni Interchange to the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout to access Lang’ata Road,” the notice added.

KeNHA also called for cooperation from road users during the closure period, noting that traffic police and marshals will be deployed along key points to guide movement and maintain order.

“Motorists should cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the authority said.

The Nairobi Southern Bypass is a critical transport corridor that helps divert traffic from the central business district and connects major highways within the capital.

Its temporary closure is likely to affect traffic flow, particularly for motorists traveling between the eastern and western parts of Nairobi.

While the authority did not announce additional road closures, it urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time to avoid inconvenience.

The Nairobi Marathon has grown into a prominent annual event, attracting both local and international runners.