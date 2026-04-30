KeNHA warns public over fake job scams targeting major road projects

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has cautioned members of the public over fake recruitment messages circulating in connection with the Rironi–Gilgil and Rironi–Mai Mahiu–Naivasha road projects, warning that fraudsters are targeting job seekers with false employment promises and demands for payment.

The Kenya National Highways Authority said the scams involve messages claiming to offer job opportunities linked to the major road projects while requesting applicants to send personal documents through unofficial emails and other unverified channels.

In some cases, the fraudsters are also demanding payments through mobile money platforms, including M-Pesa, under the guise of application processing, medical checks, document verification, or recruitment fees.

In a public notice dated April 30, 2026, the authority said it had received reports of individuals and groups misleading the public using the names of the projects and their contractors.

The agency noted that some of the messages falsely present job openings and direct applicants to share sensitive personal details through unofficial email addresses, private phone numbers, or unauthorized agents. It warned that such actions expose victims to fraud and possible identity misuse.

KeNHA firmly rejected the claims, stating: “The Project does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, medical processing, document verification, or employment.”

The authority also warned against sending money to individuals claiming to represent KeNHA or contractors linked to the projects, including China Road and Bridge Corporation and National Social Security Fund, stressing that such claims are fake.

“Members of the public should not send money to any person claiming to offer jobs on behalf of KeNHA, CRBC, NSSF, or the Project.”

At the same time, KeNHA cautioned job seekers against submitting personal documents to unofficial contacts, stressing that legitimate recruitment can only be conducted through verified communication platforms.

“Members of the public should not submit personal documents to unofficial email addresses, personal phone numbers, or unauthorized recruitment agents.”

The authority clarified that any genuine recruitment notices will only be shared through official KeNHA platforms, recognised communication channels, and authorised public notices.

It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and verify all job-related information before taking action, especially where payment or sensitive data is requested.

KeNHA also encouraged the public to report suspicious messages, emails, phone calls, or payment requests to the nearest police station, local administration offices, or relevant project and KeNHA offices.

“Any suspicious recruitment message, email, phone call, or request for payment should be reported to the nearest police station, local administration office, or relevant KeNHA/Project office,” the notice added.

The statement, signed by Eng. Luka Kimeli, Director General, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency and protection of the public from fraudulent schemes linked to infrastructure projects.

KeNHA also said it has provided official contact points for enquiries through its customer care channels, toll-free lines, email, and offices, urging the public to rely only on verified sources.

The warning comes as major road projects across the country continue to attract high public interest, creating an opening for scammers who exploit job seekers eager for employment opportunities.

The authority said it remains committed to safe project implementation and sustained public awareness to prevent exploitation through fake recruitment schemes.