Kenya para fencers to compete in first world cup this May

Kenya is ready for the 2026 World Para Fencing World Cup in the United States, set for May 27–30 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Speaking to Radio Generation from the national training base at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kenya Para Fencing President Agnes Oluoch expressed confidence in her team despite most athletes being newcomers and Kenya making its debut on the global stage.

She said the sport is gaining popularity among persons with disabilities, adding that the federation is now seeking more resources to support its development.

Oluoch also said that after the U.S. tour, the team will focus on capacity building for coaches and expanding the sport across all 47 counties, as they prepare for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The event, hosted by USA Fencing under World Para Fencing, will feature top wheelchair fencers competing for qualification to LA28, with additional classification and referee seminars scheduled during the competition period.