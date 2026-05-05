Mali military leader takes over defence role after minister killed in rebel offensive

A major leadership shift has taken place in Mali’s military government after the head of state stepped into the defence portfolio following the killing of the country’s former defence minister during a coordinated wave of armed attacks that has deepened instability across the nation.

The change comes as Mali continues to grapple with a widening security crisis triggered by surprise raids carried out more than a week ago by an alliance of armed groups operating across multiple regions.

The former defence minister, Sadio Camara, was killed in what officials described as an apparent suicide truck explosion that struck his home near the capital Bamako. His death happened during the same offensive that has left authorities struggling to contain the situation.

A statement broadcast on state television on Monday confirmed that military leader Assimi Goïta would now take over as defence minister. The announcement added that army chief of staff Oumar Diarra has been named minister delegate to assist in managing defence operations.

Goïta now holds both the presidency and defence responsibilities, a development that signals a further consolidation of power as the military administration faces increasing pressure over its handling of the escalating insecurity.

The unrest began on 25 April when coordinated attacks hit several towns and cities across Mali. Residents woke up to gunfire and explosions as two armed groups, the separatist Azawad Liberation Front and the al-Qaeda-linked JNIM, launched simultaneous raids in different parts of the country.

Since then, the attackers have imposed a partial blockade on Bamako and other key urban centres, restricting movement and adding strain to already tense conditions in affected areas.

The offensive has also led to reports of Malian forces and their Russian allies pulling out of the northern city of Kidal, a move that has raised fresh doubts about the government’s ability to maintain control since taking power after the 2020 coup.

Over the weekend, authorities announced the arrest of several soldiers accused of being linked to the attacks. The public prosecutor at a military court in Bamako said investigations had revealed that both current and former military personnel were involved in planning and carrying out the raids.

In response to the violence, Mali said it had worked with neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso to carry out air operations against the armed groups. Officials in Niger confirmed that the joint strikes began shortly after the initial attacks by the armed alliance.

The three countries, all governed by military administrations, form part of the Alliance of Sahel States. They have cut ties with French forces, the former colonial power, and turned to Russian military support in an effort to contain the growing insurgency across the region.

Despite these efforts, insecurity continues to spread, with large parts of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso still outside government control, raising concerns about long-term stability in the Sahel.

In the midst of the crisis, residents in affected areas continue to express fear and uncertainty. One resident summed up the mood by asking, "How are we going to get back home?"