Former President Moi’s longtime personal physician David Silverstein dies
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KANU chairman expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of reckless language aimed at dividing Kenyans along political, regional and communal lines.
Ang’ata Barikoi, for years, has been a hotspot of recurring land-related violence linked to long-standing disputes over large tracts of land in Trans Mara, Narok County
Moi also grounded his concerns on constitutional guarantees under Article 53(1), which provides every child the right to protection from abuse, neglect, violence, inhuman treatment and punishment, and exploitative labour.
In a statement, Moi said he was deeply troubled by the recent outbreak of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, in Transmara, which has seen dozens of homes set alight and people injured.
The Youth leaders insisted that any political alliance should serve the people’s interests rather than the ambitions of political elites. They warned that no coalition should “save a regime that goes against the constitutional lines of governance and protection of the rule of law.”
Political Risk Analyst Dismus Mokua described Ruto as “a master in coming up with strategic narratives,” but noted that the President is likely to shift from the “dynasty versus hustler” message, saying it may not work again.
Kalonzo’s comments follow Moi’s recent decision to work with President Ruto after withdrawing from the Baringo Senate by-election at the President’s request.
The former senator said he had an open discussion with the President about the projects he started during his previous term but could not complete.
During a visit to Moi’s Kabarak residence on Friday, Ruto also revealed that the Kanu chairman pulled out of the Baringo Senate race on October 9, 2025, at his request.
Upon arrival, the president first visited the burial site of the late Daniel Moi, where he paid his respects before proceeding to the main event.
In a statement on Thursday, October 2, 2025, the party said it has already nominated Moi as its candidate after extensive consultations, deliberations, and consensus within the party and with the people of Baringo.
But they face stiff competition from political veterans such as Silas Tochim, Isaiah Kirukmet, Reuben Chepsongol, and former Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui all seeking to ride the UDA wave into office.
Moi’s children and grandchildren agreed to share out the listed land parcels and money held in two undisclosed bank accounts.