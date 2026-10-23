Gideon Moi urges leaders to reject dishonesty and divisive politics

KANU chairman Gideon Moi has called on political leaders to reject dishonesty, hypocrisy and personal attacks, urging them to embrace integrity, honour their commitments and prioritise national unity.

Moi said Kenya’s political leadership had a collective responsibility to promote constructive engagement and pursue a shared vision of a united and prosperous country.

Speaking on Friday after engaging delegates from across the Rift Valley region at Kabarak in Nakuru County, the former Baringo Senator criticised divisive political conduct, saying leaders should be guided by sincerity and accountability in their dealings with the public.

“We must reject the politics of dishonesty, hypocrisy, and malicious attacks on people’s names and character,” Moi said.

He challenged politicians to demonstrate integrity by ensuring that their words and actions reflect the promises they make to Kenyans, arguing that public trust depends on leaders keeping their commitments.

“As leaders, we have a duty to uphold sincerity, honour our commitments, and deliver on the promises we make to the people,” he added.

Moi’s remarks come amid heightened political activity as leaders and parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with political alliances, competing interests and criticism among leaders shaping the national conversation.

The KANU chairman urged politicians to rise above divisions and work towards common objectives, saying the country’s progress depended on cooperation rather than confrontational political exchanges.

“Our collective responsibility is to work together, rise above divisive politics, and pursue a shared vision of a cohesive, united, and prosperous Kenya,” he said.

His message placed emphasis on national cohesion, responsible leadership and the need to move beyond political differences in addressing the country’s development priorities.

The engagement at Kabarak brought Moi into contact with delegates drawn from across the Rift Valley region, although details of the discussions and the specific issues raised during the meeting were not provided in his statement.

Moi has remained a figure in Kenya’s political landscape through his leadership of KANU, a party that governed the country for decades before the introduction of multiparty politics in the early 1990s.

The party continues to participate in national political discussions as leaders assess possible alliances and strategies ahead of future elections.

Moi’s appeal for honesty and unity also underscores the continuing debate over political accountability and the conduct of leaders, particularly as Kenyans look to elected officials to address economic challenges, improve public services and deliver on development commitments.

He did not identify specific leaders or incidents in his remarks, but his statement called for a political culture founded on mutual respect, sincerity and service to the public.

The KANU chairman maintained that leaders should place the country’s collective interests above divisive political competition, urging them to work together towards a more cohesive and prosperous Kenya.