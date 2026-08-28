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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Delegated legislation

NTSA Board chairperson Khatib Mwashetani (left) with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir (centre) in Mombasa during a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation. PHOTO/HANDOUT
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MPs raise concerns over proposed new traffic rules

The proposed rules, developed by the National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the Ministry, are aimed at strengthening vehicle safety standards, enhancing inspection systems and tightening enforcement amid rising concerns over road accidents.

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