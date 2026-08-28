MPs challenge proposed Rules on eCitizen management
Under the proposed framework, Treasury would be responsible for hosting, administering and maintaining the system, as well as its core infrastructure and security.
Under the proposed framework, Treasury would be responsible for hosting, administering and maintaining the system, as well as its core infrastructure and security.
Lawmakers now say the authority acted prematurely by proceeding with implementation before Parliament had made a final determination on the regulations.
The proposed rules, developed by the National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the Ministry, are aimed at strengthening vehicle safety standards, enhancing inspection systems and tightening enforcement amid rising concerns over road accidents.
The proposed regulations set out procedures for disclosure, compliance, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms across public institutions, commissions, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), with the aim of standardising how conflicts of interest are identified and managed in public service.