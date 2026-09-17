Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ministry of Roads

NTSA Board chairperson Khatib Mwashetani (left) with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir (centre) in Mombasa during a meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation. PHOTO/HANDOUT
News

MPs raise concerns over proposed new traffic rules

The proposed rules, developed by the National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the Ministry, are aimed at strengthening vehicle safety standards, enhancing inspection systems and tightening enforcement amid rising concerns over road accidents.

By
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with Transport CS Davis Chirchir during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on February 18, 2026/DPCS
News

State clears Sh177 billion in pending road bills – DP Kindiki

Speaking at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kindiki said the pending bills, which had accumulated since 2020, had disrupted the construction of approximately 6,000 kilometers of roads across the country.

By