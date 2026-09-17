Thika-Kenol road faces major repairs as funding remains a challenge
The ministry said the Thika-Kenol section has deteriorated more rapidly than the neighbouring Thika Superhighway and Kenol-Marua roads due to an inferior pavement structure.
The ministry said the Thika-Kenol section has deteriorated more rapidly than the neighbouring Thika Superhighway and Kenol-Marua roads due to an inferior pavement structure.
The proposed rules, developed by the National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the Ministry, are aimed at strengthening vehicle safety standards, enhancing inspection systems and tightening enforcement amid rising concerns over road accidents.
Speaking at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, during a briefing on ongoing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kindiki said the pending bills, which had accumulated since 2020, had disrupted the construction of approximately 6,000 kilometers of roads across the country.
In a dispatch issued after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, the government said all outstanding obligations up to December 31, 2024, had been cleared, with payments totaling Sh123 billion.