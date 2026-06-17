MPs question future of tsetse fly eradication as budget drops to Sh15 million

A drop in funding for Kenya’s tsetse fly control efforts has triggered concern in Parliament, with lawmakers warning that reduced financial support could undo years of progress in protecting livestock and rural livelihoods from the disease.

The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock has raised questions over the sustainability of the programme run by the Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC), amid fears that ongoing budget cuts could weaken operations across affected regions.

The Committee, meeting at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, 16th June, 2026, engaged officials from KENTTEC to review its mandate, achievements, and the challenges facing the national effort to suppress tsetse fly populations and control trypanosomiasis.

The session was led by Tigania West MP John Mutunga, with submissions from KENTTEC Board Chairperson Geoffrey Muttai and Chief Executive Officer Seth Onyango, who outlined both progress made and growing financial pressure on the programme.

KENTTEC told MPs that since its formation in 2012, it has been working to reduce tsetse fly populations using monitoring tools such as the Flies Per Trap Per Day metric to guide control measures in affected areas.

"Our work is to support livestock production through the suppression of tsetse fly populations using the Flies Per Trap Per Day (FTD) metric," said KENTTEC CEO Seth Onyango.

Dr. Onyango informed the Committee that about 138,000 square kilometres, representing 23 percent of Kenya’s land, remain infested by tsetse flies across 38 counties. He added that the infestation continues to affect livestock production and farming activities, with nearly 60 percent of rangelands and about 11,000 hectares of arable land impacted.

"Trypanosomiasis continues to pose a major public health and economic threat, particularly in rural communities where livelihoods depend heavily on livestock and agriculture," he stated.

Despite the challenge, the Council reported progress, noting that interventions have reduced tsetse populations and disease spread across more than 24,000 square kilometres, equivalent to about 17 percent of the affected zones.

Dr. Onyango also highlighted that in June 2025, the World Health Organization declared Kenya free of sleeping sickness, with no reported human cases since 2009.

However, he warned that these gains are now under threat due to declining funding, raising concerns that control efforts could stall if the trend continues.

Members were told that funding has dropped from Sh 720 million in the 2012/2013 financial year to Sh 50 million in the 2025/2026 financial year. For the 2026/2027 financial year, KENTTEC has been allocated Sh 15 million against a requirement of Sh 200 million.

Kanduyi MP John Makali expressed concern over the sharp reduction, questioning how such a critical programme could be left with limited financial support.

"We appreciate the importance and impact of this institution, but when I look at this report, I am quite alarmed by the lack of allocated funds," he said.

He also asked whether the Council had done enough to engage the relevant ministry on funding, noting that Parliament depends on proposals from the executive when making budget allocations.

Committee Chairperson John Mutunga sought clarity on the future of the programme, asking:

"What arrangements do you have with the Ministry regarding the continuation of this programme? Have you evaluated the possibility of collaborating with county governments, and what would be the cost implications be?"

He urged KENTTEC to strengthen cooperation with county governments and development partners to bridge funding gaps, improve visibility of its work, and enhance public awareness. He also asked the Council to submit a detailed cost analysis of its projects.

In response, Seth Onyango said KENTTEC has partnered with organisations including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

He further urged MPs to support the proposed Livestock Bill, 2026, saying it would address policy gaps affecting the Council and strengthen long-term disease control efforts.