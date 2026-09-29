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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

FAO

UN Warns Gaza food gains remain fragile despite improved aid access
Global Affairs

UN Warns Gaza food gains remain fragile despite improved aid access

According to the assessment, an estimated 1.4 million people, representing 67% of Gaza's population, are experiencing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, down from 1.6 million people, or 77%, at the end of last year. It also found that about 212,000 people remain in Emergency conditions, particularly in areas close to the Israeli military-controlled line where humanitarian access remains difficult

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African Countries Most At Risk of El Niño
Infographics

African Countries Most At Risk of El Niño

A new assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) identifies several African countries as being most vulnerable to the impacts of El Niño

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