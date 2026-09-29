Dangote targets 12m tonnes of fertiliser production by 2029
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in its September 10, 2026 assessment that there is a greater than 90 per cent chance of a very strong El Niño during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and winter of 2026-27
An update from the Department of Veterinary Services to the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC), chaired by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, said authorities are also monitoring the movement of livestock and pastoralist communities across international borders.
According to the assessment, an estimated 1.4 million people, representing 67% of Gaza's population, are experiencing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, down from 1.6 million people, or 77%, at the end of last year. It also found that about 212,000 people remain in Emergency conditions, particularly in areas close to the Israeli military-controlled line where humanitarian access remains difficult
The International Monetary Fund currently places Kenya's PPP at 44.8 against the international dollar, a measure used to compare the purchasing power and living standards of different countries.
Globally, the report estimates that 7.8 per cent of the world's population, about 645 million people, experienced hunger in 2025, down from 8.1 per cent in 2024 and 8.6 per cent in 2022. That represents nearly 14 million fewer hungry people than a year earlier and 43 million fewer than in 2022.
A new assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) identifies several African countries as being most vulnerable to the impacts of El Niño
As part of its mandate, the committee has been instructed to immediately operationalise a National El Niño Contingency Plan designed to help the country respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies linked to the anticipated weather conditions.
Kenya is among countries that FAO and WFP say require urgent support and planning before the expected impacts become more severe.
KENTTEC told MPs that since its formation in 2012, it has been working to reduce tsetse fly populations using monitoring tools such as the Flies Per Trap Per Day metric to guide control measures in affected areas.
Kenya is listed among the 16 critical hunger zones identified in the report, along with Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Burkina Faso, Chad, and the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh.
The State of Food and Agriculture 2025 report paints a worrying picture of land exhaustion spreading across continents, describing the situation as a growing crisis that weakens farms, harms livelihoods and endangers future harvests.
The initiative is designed to simplify access to government support, such as fertilizer subsidies, and will be undertaken by agricultural officers at the county level.